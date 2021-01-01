पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनजातीय लोकनृत्य:पनिहारी लोकनृत्य में दिखी मालवा के ग्रामीण अंचल की संस्कृति की सुन्दर झलक

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लोकनृत्य की प्रस्तुति देती कलाकार। - Dainik Bhaskar
लोकनृत्य की प्रस्तुति देती कलाकार।
  • जनजातीय संग्रहालय में कबीर गायन और मालवी लोकनृत्य की प्रस्तुति

जनजातीय संग्रहालय में ‘गमक’ के अंतर्गत अजय गांगुलिया एवं साथी कलाकारों का ‘कबीर एवं मालवी गायन’ और पल्लवी किशन और साथी कलाकारों ने मालवी लोकनृत्य ‘मटकी, पनिहारी एवं संजा’ की प्रस्तुति दी। प्रस्तुति की शुरुआत अजय गांगुलिया और साथियों द्वार कबीर गायन से हुई। प्रस्तुति की शुरुआत गणेश वंदना से हुई उसके बाद ‘राम नाम तू जपले रे बन्दे, गठरी छोड़ चला बणजारा, हेली म्हारी कर नटणी को व्यापार, फागण आयो रे आदि कबीर पद एवं मालवी लोक गीत- रूण झुण रूण झुण की मनमोहक प्रस्तुति दी।

दूसरी प्रस्तुति पल्लवी किशन एवं साथियों द्वारा मालवा के ‘मटकी, पनिहारी एवं संजा’ लोकनृत्य की हुई। मटकी लोकनृत्य- मालवांचल में विवाह के अवसर पर ढोल की थाप पर विभिन्न रस्मों में किया जाने वाला नृत्य है| इसमें बेटी के विवाह में प्रथम पूज्य गणेश जी की वंदना के बाद पूर्वजों के आव्हान के लिए प्रभातिए गाए जाते हैं। लगन लिखाई जाती है, दुल्हन को हल्दी लगाई जाती है और मंगल गीत गाए जाते हैं।

पनिहारी नृत्य: इस नृत्य में पनिहारिनें नदी या जलाशय पानी भरने जाती हैं और चन्द्रमा की ओर संकेत करते हुए एक-दूसरे से अपने मन की बात साझा करती हैं और आनंदित होती हैं। इस नृत्य में मालवा के ग्रामीण अंचल की संस्कृति की सुन्दर झलक देखने को मिलती है।

संजा नृत्य: संजा मालवा का प्रतिनिधि लोकपर्व है। श्राद्धपक्ष में कुंवारी कन्याएं घर की दीवार पर सोलह दिनों तक गोबर से विभिन्न पारंपरिक आकृतियां बनाती हैं और माता पार्वती का पूजन करती हैं। यह पूजा श्रेष्ठ वर की कामना के लिए की जाती है।

