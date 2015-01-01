पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल में हादसा:गैस सिलेंडर से भरा ट्रक वीआईपी रोड पर जाली तोड़ते हुए दुर्घाटना ग्रस्त; सीट पर फंसे ड्राइवर को बड़ी मुश्किल से निकाला जा सका

भोपाल7 मिनट पहले
भोपाल के वीआईपी रोड पर एक ट्रक अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क किनारे उतर गया।
  • पुलिस और फायर टीम मौके पर, बड़ा हादसा टला

भोपाल के वीआईपी रोड पर मंगलवार रात बड़ा हादसा हो गया। गैस सिलेंडर से भरा एक ट्रक वीआईपी रोड की रेलिंग तोड़ते हुए सड़क किनारे उतर गया। अच्छी बात रही कि तालाब की तरफ नहीं उतरा। ट्रक के क्षतिग्रस्त होने के कारण ड्राइवर उसमें फंस गया, जिसे निकालने के लिए पुलिस और प्रशासन को काफी मेहनत करना पड़ी। हालांकि टीआई कोहेफिजा दिनेश शर्मा ने बताया कि हादसे में किसी को चोट नहीं आई है। हादसे के कारण वीआईपी रोड पर ट्रैफिक जाम हो गया।

हादसे में ड्राइवर ड्राइविंग सीट पर फंस गया। पुलिस ने उसे आम लोगों की मदद से बाहर निकाला।
पुलिस के अनुसार मंगलवार रात करीब पौने आठ बजे एक ट्रक अनियंत्रित होकर साईदा नगर में पंप हाउस के पास रेलिंग तोड़ते हुए नीचे उतर गया। हादसे के कारण ड्राइवर उसमें फंस गया। इसे निकालने के लिए लोगों की भीड़ जमा हो गई। हालांकि बड़ी मुश्किल से ड्राइवर को उससे बाहर निकाला जा सका। अच्छी बात रही कि ट्रक पलटा नहीं नहीं तो सिलेंडर के फूटने या आग लगने के कारण बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था। देर रात तक राहत और बचाव कार्य किया जा रहा था।

