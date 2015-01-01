पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़ रहा बाघ मूवमेंट:शहर से लगी 66 हेक्टेयर भूमि मिले तो बने बाघों के लिए एक्शन प्लान; वन मंडल का राजस्व विभाग और कलेक्टर को पत्र

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कलियासोत से केरवा डैम तक है बाघों का मूवमेंट

भोपाल के नजदीक बढ़ रहे बाघों की संख्या को देखते हुए अब मिंडोरा, चंदनपुरा की राजस्व भूमि में लगे जंगल को वन विभाग मांग रहा है। इसके लिए वन मंडल ने राजस्व विभाग और कलेक्टर को पत्र लिखा है। वन विभाग यहां घूम रहे बाघों की सुरक्षा को लेकर चिंतित है। यदि वन विभाग को राजस्व भूमि का जंगल मिलता है तो बाघों के लिए लॉन्ग टर्म एक्शन प्लान बनाने में आसानी होगी। अभी कलियासोत से लेकर केरवा तक घूम रहे बाघों के लिए कोई पेट्रोलिंग के अलावा कोई भी एक्शन प्लान नहीं है। हालांकि बाघों के मूवमेंट को देखते हुए राजस्व विभाग ने वन विभाग को जमीन देखरेख के लिए तो दे दी है, लेकिन अभी तक वन विभाग आधिपत्य नहीं मिला है।

देखरेख करने के लिए वन विभाग को सौंपी गई है 357 हेक्टेयर जमीन
कलियासोत से लेकर केरवा तक 673 हेक्टयेर भूमि राजस्व विभाग की है। इसमें से विभाग ने 357 हेक्टयेर जमीन की देखरेख की जिम्मेदारी वन विभाग को दी है। सीपीए को प्लांटेशन के लिए 250 हेक्टयेर जमीन दी गई थी। इसमें 66 हेक्टयेर भूमि अभी भी राजस्व के पास है। यदि यह जमीन वन विभाग को मिल जाती है तो शहर के नजदीक का जंगल संरक्षित होगा। जंगल की सुरक्षा के लिए वन विभाग की जबावदेही तय हो जाएगी।

आधिपत्य मिले तो बने प्लान
बाघ मूवमेंट 4266 हेक्टयेर इलाके में हैं। इसमें से कलियासोत से लेकर केरवा तक 673 हेक्टयर भूमि का जंगल राजस्व विभाग के पास है। पहले यह भूमि वन विभाग को सौंपने के संबंध में सहमति बनी थी। बाद में राजस्व विभाग ने 357 हेक्टयेर जमीन ही दी, वह भी देखरेख के लिए। यदि पूरी जमीन पर आधिपत्य मिलता है तो बाघों के लिए लाॅन्ग टर्म एक्शन प्लान पर काम हो सकता है।

जमीन का स्पष्ट सीमांकन हो
वन विभाग का कहना है कि कलियासोत से केरवा तक निजी भूमि, राजस्व भूमि, वन भूमि और सीपीए की जमीन का स्पष्ट सीमांकन होना चाहिए। इससे यहां बढ़ रहे अतिक्रमण को रोका जा सकता है। वन विभाग को राजस्व विभाग ने जो जमीन दी है वहां तो जंगल बच गया है, लेकिन जो जंगल राजस्व विभाग की भूमि पर है। वहां लगातार अतिक्रमण हो रहा है।

बाघों के मूवमेंट को देखते हुए राजस्व जंगल को वन विभाग को देने के संबंध में लिखा है। अभी विभाग को 357 हेक्टयर जमीन मिली है। शेष 38 हेक्टयर की जमीन के लिए कलेक्टर और राजस्व विभाग को पत्र लिखा है। साथ ही जमीन पर आधिपत्य भी मांगा है ताकि लॉन्ग टर्म एक्शन प्लान तैयार किया जा सके। -एच एस मिश्रा, डीएफओ भोपाल

