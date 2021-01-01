पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Addiction To Eating Metal Items For Two And A Half Years; In Four Hours Surgery, Knife And Refill Removed

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

युवक ने निगला 5 इंच का चाकू:ढाई साल से मेटल का सामान खाने की लत; चार घंटे में सर्जरी कर निकाली चाकू और रिफिल

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एक्सरे में करीब पांच इंच लंबा नुकीला चाकू फंसा होने का खुलासा हुआ। - Dainik Bhaskar
एक्सरे में करीब पांच इंच लंबा नुकीला चाकू फंसा होने का खुलासा हुआ।
  • आहार नली में हार्ट की ब्लड वैसल के पास फंसा, एम्स के डॉक्टरों ने ऑपरेशन कर निकाला
  • परिजन घर में सेफ्टी पिन तक छुपाकर रखते हैं

छतरपुर का 32 वर्षीय राकेश (परिवर्तित नाम) लोहा और स्टील से बने सामान को खाता है। वह ऐसा पिछले ढाई साल से कर रहा है। परिजनों को उसकी इस लत का पता डेढ़ साल पहले तब चला जब पेट दर्द होने पर उसे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। सोनोग्राफी में उसके पेट में चम्मच और सेफ्टी पिन होने का खुलासा हुआ। इसके बाद डॉक्टर्स ने पेट की सर्जरी कर चम्मच निकाली थी। तब से राकेश के परिजन घर में स्टील के बने छोटे बर्तनों को छुपाकर रखते हैं।

बावजूद इसके युवक चोरी- छिपे पैन की रिफिल, चाकू सहित दूसरी मेटल से बने सामान को खा लेता है। 23 - 24 जनवरी को राकेश ने 5 इंच लंबा और 3 सेंटीमीटर चौड़ा चाकू खा लिया। इससे उसे सांस लेने और निगलने में तकलीफ हुई। परिजनों ने उसे जिला अस्पताल छतरपुर में भर्ती कराया। ऑपरेशन ईएनटी डिपार्टमेंट के प्रमुख डॉ. विकास गुप्ता, सहायक प्राध्यापक डाॅ. गणकल्याण बेहरा, एनीस्थीसिया की डॉ. रितिका, डॉ. श्रेय, डॉ. संदीपन और डॉ. प्रिंस ने किया। राकेश के पेट में अभी दो चम्मच और हैं।

एम्स के डॉक्टरों ने राकेश की आहार नली से पांच इंच लंबा चाकू निकाला
एम्स के डॉक्टरों ने राकेश की आहार नली से पांच इंच लंबा चाकू निकाला

गर्दन में बाईं ओर कट लगाकर मसल्स हटाई, एंडाेस्कोपी से चाकू की पोजिशन ली... और चीरा लगाकर निकाल दिया चाकू
एम्स में 26 जनवरी को राकेश भर्ती हुआ था। उन्हें गले में दर्द और खाना निगलने में तकलीफ होने के कारण छतरपुर जिला अस्पताल से रैफर किया गया था। इमरजेंसी में ईएनटी डिपार्टमेंट के डॉक्टरों ने मरीज की आहार नली का एक्सरे कराया। इसमें करीब पांच इंच लंबा नुकीला चाकू फंसा होने का खुलासा हुआ। साथ ही पेन की छह इंच लंबी रिफिल भी फंसी हुई थी। इमरजेंसी में मरीज की एंडोस्कोपी कर आहार नली में फंसी रिफिल को निकाला गया। साथ ही आहार नली की इमरजेंसी सर्जरी कर चाकू को निकाला गया।

मरीज को ईएनटी डिपार्टमेंट के हेड एंड नेक सेक्शन के पोस्ट ऑपरेटिव वार्ड में रखा गया है, जहां उसकी सेहत फिलहाल स्थिर है। आहार नली में फंसे चाकू का नुकीला सिरा अंदर की ओर था। एंडोस्कोपी से निकालने पर नली में जख्म होने और चाकू के एंडोस्कोपी से फिसलने पर उसके पेट की ओर जाने का खतरा था। चाकू नली में जहां फंसा था, उसी के नजदीक हार्ट से निकलने वाली ब्लड वैसल थी।

चाकू निकालने पर इसके कटने का खतरा था, जिससे मरीज की जान जा सकती थी। एंडोस्कोपी की मदद उसे ऊपर लाए। और नली में फंसे चाकू को निकालने गर्दन की बाईं ओर कट लगाकर पहले मसल्स को हटाया गया। इस दौरान एंडोस्कोपी की मदद से पहले चाकू की पोजिशन लेकर, आहार नली में चीरा लगाया और चाकू निकाल लिया। इसके लिए गर्दन में सामने से कट लगाकर सर्जरी संभव नहीं थी। क्योंकि आहारनली के आगे की ओर श्वांस नली थी। इस रास्ते से आहार नली तक पहुंचा जा सकता था। लेकिन, चाकू नहीं निकाला जा सकता था। ऑपरेशन 26 जनवरी को सुबह 10:30 बजे से दोपहर 2:30 बजे तक चला।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser