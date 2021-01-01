पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुरुआत:आईसेक्ट द्वारा संचालित प्रधानमंत्री कौशल विकास केंद्र में प्रशिक्षण के लिए प्रवेश शुरू

भोपाल
आईसेक्ट द्वारा संचालित प्रधानमंत्री कौशल केंद्र भारत सरकार के कौशल विकास एवं उद्यमिता मंत्रालय की पहल है। इसके अंतर्गत युवाओं को गुणवत्तापूर्ण कौशल विकास प्रशिक्षण के साथ रोजगार के अवसर भी उपलब्ध कराए जाते हैं। हाल ही में प्रधानमंत्री कौशल विकास योजना के अंतर्गत आईसेक्ट पीएमकेके के विभिन्न कोर्सेस में रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रारंभ हो गए हैं।

जहां युवा विभिन्न ट्रेड में प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। मध्यप्रदेश में आईसेक्ट द्वारा 13 पीएमकेके भोपाल, सीहोर, रायसेन, अशोक नगर, भिंड, मुरैना, आगर मालवा, शाजापुर, जबलपुर, कटनी, अनूपपुर, शहडोल एवं उमरिया में संचालित किए जा रहे हैं। इसमें पीएकेके भोपाल में डाटा एंट्री ऑपरेटर, असिस्टेंट इलेक्ट्रीशियन, आर्क वेल्डिंग, रिटेल सेल्स एसोसिएट, सोलर पीवी इंस्टॉलर. सूर्य मित्र, हेंडसेट रिपेयरिंग, फ्रंट ऑफिस एसोसिएट्स, पीएमकेके सीहोर में डाटा एंट्री ऑपरेटर, स्विंग मशीन ऑपरेटर, आर्क वेल्डिंग, रिटेल सेल्स एसोसिएट, अनआर्म्ड सिक्योरिटी गार्ड, एफटीसीपी, डीटीएच ऑपरेटर, हैंडसेट एंब्रायडरीय पीएमकेके, रायसेन में डाटा एंट्री ऑपरेटर, असिस्टेंट इलेक्ट्रीशियन, आर्क वेल्डिंग, रिटेल सेल्स एसोसिएट्स पीएकेके अशोक नगर में डाटा एंट्री ऑपरेटरए स्विंग मशीन ऑपरेटर आदि का प्रशिक्ष देते हैं।

