प्रदेश में दो संस्थाओं के बीच खत्म नहीं हो रहा:एएफआरसी को अधिकार, लेकिन फीस तय कर रही आयोग की कमेटी

भोपाल41 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • दोनों ने सत्र 2020-21 के लिए फीस तय करने की कार्रवाई पूरी की

मप्र में उच्च शिक्षा, तकनीकी शिक्षा व चिकित्सा शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में संचालित प्रोफेशनल कोर्स की फीस निर्धारण के लिए दो संस्थाएं काम कर रही हैं। एक संस्था एडमिशन एंड फीस रेगुलेटरी कमेटी (एएफआरसी) है, जिसका गठन राज्य सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश पर विधानसभा से एक्ट पारित कर किया गया। जिसे प्रदेश की सभी निजी संस्थाओं में संचालित प्रोफेशनल कोर्स की फीस तय करने का अधिकार दिया और इसकी पूरी प्रक्रिया तय की गई। वहीं दूसरी संस्था मप्र निजी विवि विनियामक आयोग है, जो एक सब कमेटी बनाकर फीस रीव्यू करने के नाम पर तय कर रहा है।

आयोग द्वारा तय फीस की वैधानिकता पर सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं, लेकिन विवाद खत्म नहीं हो रहा है। जबकि निजी संस्थाओं की फीस का निर्धारण करने का अधिकार एएफआरसी के पास है, जिसका गठन सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश पर किया है।

एएफआरसी सार्वजनिक करता है सभी की फीस एएफआरसी फीस तय करने से पहले सार्वजनिक सूचना जारी करता है। फीस तय होने के बाद आदेश सार्वजनिक करता है। हर कॉलेज की कोर्स वाइज फीस पोर्टल पर जारी की जाती है, जिससे छात्र व अभिभावकों को तय फीस की जानकारी प्राप्त हो सके। छात्र फीस को लेकर आपत्ति भी दर्ज करा सकते हैं।

आयोग की कार्रवाई में पारदर्शिता की कमी
आयोग विवि की फीस का रिव्यू कब करता है, कब नहीं, इसकी जानकारी सिर्फ विवि और आयोग को ही मालूम होती है। आयोग फीस का रीव्यू करने के बाद सभी विवि की जानकारी सार्वजनिक नहीं करता। ऐसे में उन्हें वही फीस जमा करनी होती है, जो निजी विवि जमा करते हैं।

अपीलीय अथॉरिटी ने कहा- एएफआरसी को है अधिकार
आयोग और एएफआरसी की अपीलीय अथॉरिटी एक ही हैं। वर्ष 2019-20 की फीस निर्धारण के मामले में एक निजी विवि की ओर से अपील की गई तो अपीलीय अथॉरिटी ने कहा था कि फीस तय करने का अधिकार एएफआरसी को है। इसलिए पहले एएफआरसी से फीस तय करानी होगी। इसके बाद अपील में सुनवाई हो सकेगी। इसके बाद भी विवि की फीस का रीव्यू आयोग द्वारा किया जा रहा है।

आयोग के पास सभी विवि के नियंत्रण का अधिकार
आयोग के पास सभी विवि के नियंत्रण का अधिकार है। इसलिए आयोग ही फीस का रीव्यू करता है। यह एक नीतिगत फैसला है इसलिए इस मामले में शासन निर्णय लेगा। इस मामले में शासन स्तर पर पत्राचार किया जा रहा है। आयोग की कमेटी में फाइनेंस के एक्सपर्ट शामिल होते हैं।
-डॉ. भरत शरण सिंह, अध्यक्ष, मप्र निजी विवि विनियामक आयोग

