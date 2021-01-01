पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  After 5 Years, It Would Be Difficult To Find Two Yards Of Land To Bury The Dead. First There Were 131 Cemeteries, Then 83 And Now Only 14 Left.

अतिक्रमण में दफन कब्रिस्तान:5 साल बाद शवों को दफनाने दो गज जमीन मिलना होगी मुश्किल पहले 131 कब्रिस्तान थे, फिर 83 और अब सिर्फ 14 ही बचे

भोपाल3 मिनट पहलेलेखक: अलीम बजमी
शहर में भले ही 14 कब्रिस्तान बचे हों, पर शव दफनाने का काम सिर्फ 9 कब्रिस्तान में ही हो रहा है। - Dainik Bhaskar
शहर में भले ही 14 कब्रिस्तान बचे हों, पर शव दफनाने का काम सिर्फ 9 कब्रिस्तान में ही हो रहा है।
  • दो वजहें... पहली- अतिक्रमण, दूसरी- कई कब्रिस्तान चट्‌टान पर, बारिश में मिट्‌टी बहने से जमीन हुई पथरीली

दो गज सही, मगर यह मेरी मिल्कियत तो है। ऐ मौत तूने मुझे जमीदार कर दिया... यह शेर कहते वक्त खुद मरहूम शायर राहत इंदौरी को अंदाजा भी नहीं होगा कि भोपाल में इसके उलट तस्वीर होगी। जी हां, बात दो गज जमीं यानी कब्रिस्तान की हो रही है।

कभी शहर में 131 कब्रिस्तान थे, वर्ष 1992 के सर्वे में 83 बताए गए। अब इनमें से करीब 14 ही बचे हैं, लेकिन नियमित रूप से शवों को दफनाने का सिलसिला महज 9 में जारी है। बाकी में महीने-दो महीने में इक्का-दुक्का शव पहुंचते हैं। हालात ये हैं कि कब्रिस्तानों में जगह बहुत कम बची है।

ज्यादा से ज्यादा 5 साल तक ये उपयोग में आ सकेंगे। इस पर अभी ध्यान नहीं दिया गया तो भविष्य में एक बड़ा संकट खड़ा होगा। शहर के भीतर होने से ये लगातार अतिक्रमण के शिकार होते रहे, लेकिन किसी ने इसे रोकने की सुध नहीं ली। करीब बीस मस्जिद समितियों के पदाधिकारियों ने एक संयुक्त ज्ञापन भी वक्फ बोर्ड एवं मुतवल्ली कमेटी को दिया है कि पक्की कब्रें कब्रिस्तान में बनाने पर रोक लगाएं।

बीस मस्जिद समितियों की सलाह..पक्की कब्रें बनना रुकें तो नहीं होगी समस्या

निजी कब्रिस्तान
बुधवारा में फिरोजखैल, जहांगीराबाद चर्च के सामने।

किसके स्वामित्व में
वक्फ बोर्ड और मुतवल्ली कमेटी।
निगम की भूमिका त्योहार पर साफ-सफाई कराना, सामाजिक उत्तरदायित्व को पूरा करने बाउंड्रीवाल बनाना, पुताई कराना, स्ट्रीट लाइन का लगवाना।

इतनी आय...फिर भी बेहाली

50 लाख नगर निगम इन पर खर्च करता है 2.50 करोड़ रुपए मुतवल्ली की वार्षिक आय 3.18 करोड़ वक्फ बोर्ड की वार्षिक आय

ज्यादातर कब्रिस्तान... चट्टान पर होने से बारिश में मिट्टी बहने से जगह पथरीली हो गई। इसे देखते हुए ओल्ड सैफिया कॉलेज से लगे कब्रिस्तान और झद्दा कब्रिस्तान कमेटी ने मिट्टी डलवाई है।

अभी जिन कब्रिस्तानों का उपयोग... ओल्ड सैफिया कॉलेज से लगा, शाही कब्रिस्तान, अशोका होटल के पीछे, छावनी, मंगलवारा, झद्दा जहांगीराबाद, हलालपुर लालघाटी, गरमगड्ढ़ा रेलवे स्टेशन, बाग फरहत अफजा, खानूगांव, नारियल खेड़ा, करोंद, प्रेमपुरा भदभदा, बैरागढ़।

देखरेख नहीं होने से कम हुए कब्रिस्तान
कब्रिस्तान ताहफुज्ज कमेटी (ओल्ड सैफिया कॉलेज) अध्यक्ष डॉ. तजीन अहमद की मानें तो वर्तमान में जितने भी कब्रिस्तान है और जो खत्म हो गए, उनका स्वामित्व मध्य प्रदेश वक्फ बोर्ड और मुतवल्ली कमेटी के पास है। दोनों की प्राथमिकता में कब्रिस्तान की सुरक्षा कभी नहीं रही। इस कारण कब्रिस्तानों को सुरक्षित व अन्य व्यवस्थाएं करने को लेकर ठोस रूप में कुछ नहीं हुआ। वहीं, जमीयत उलमा के प्रवक्ता मौलाना इमरान हारून का आरोप है कि मप्र वक्फ बोर्ड एवं मुतवल्ली कमेटी को कई बार ज्ञापन सौंपने के बाद भी उन्होंने कब्रिस्तानों को बचाने के लिए कारगर कदम नहीं उठाए।

बोर्ड लगवाएंगे... प्राथमिकता कब्रिस्तान बचाना

^मुतवल्ली कमेटी से रिपोर्ट लूंगा। हमारी पहली प्राथमिकता जीवित कब्रिस्तान बचाना है। इन सभी में बोर्ड लगवाएंगे जाएंगे, ताकि कोई अवैध निर्माण और अतिक्रमण न कर सके। -जमील खान, सीईओ, वक्फ बोर्ड

^संसाधन सीमित है। बजट नहीं है। ऐसे मामलों को हम वक्फ बोर्ड भेज देते हैं, ताकि वह प्रशासन से संपर्क करके कार्रवाई करें। -अब्दुल हसीब खान, सचिव, मुतवल्ली कमेटी

