30 काॅलाेनी के रहवासियों की चेतावनी:समस्याओं का समाधान नहीं होने तक आंदोलन; अवधपुरी परिक्षेत्र विकास महासमिति गठित हुई

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
समस्याओं पर चर्चा करते रहवासी

हबीबगंज नाके से साकेत नगर होते हुए 11 मील तक की अधूरी सड़क का निर्माण पूरा कराने और बीडीए सड़क का चौड़ीकरण कराने के लिए अब 30 कॉलोनियों के रहवासियों की एक महासमिति आंदोलन करेगी। गुरुवार को अवधपुरी परिक्षेत्र विकास महासमिति का गठन किया गया। उक्त समित अवधपुरी इलाके में सीवेज नेटवर्क बिछाने, नर्मदा जल प्रदाय और यातायात व्यवस्था में सुधार किए जाने के लिए भी आवाज बुलंद करेगी।

समित का अध्यक्ष रमन तिवारी को बनाया गया है। अध्यक्ष तिवारी ने बताया कि समित सबसे पहले क्षेत्रीय विधायक कृष्णा गौर से मुलाकात समय सीमा तय कर उक्त कार्य कराने का निवेदन करेंगे। अगर सुनवाई नहीं हुई तो उग्र आंदोलन किया जाएगा। गौरतलब है कि 11 मील तक की अधूरी रोड और बीडीए रोड सकरी होने के कारण आए दिन हादसे होते हैं। इन मुद्दों को लेकर क्षेत्र की 30 कॉलोनियों के रहवासी लगातार हस्ताक्षर अभियान चला रहे थे। अब महासमिति का गठन किया गया है।

