आरजीपीवी ने नहीं बदला कैलेंडर:एआईसीटीई ने कहा-1 दिसंबर से शुरू होंगी फर्स्ट ईयर की क्लास

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
राजीव गांधी प्रौद्याेगिकी विश्वविद्यालय (आरजीपीवी) स्नातक और स्नातकोत्तर के पहले वर्ष की 1 नवंबर से ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं शुरू कराएगा। जबकि अभी तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग की पहले राउंड की एडमिशन प्रक्रिया ही पूरी हो सकी है। उधर, ऑल इंडिया काउंसिल फॉर टेक्नीकल एजुकेशन (एआईसीटीई) के सत्र 2020-21 के रिवाइज्ड एकेडमिक कैलेंडर के अनुसार 1 दिसंबर से कक्षाएं शुरू होनी है। एआईसीटीई ने रिवाइज्ड कैलेंडर 15 अक्टूबर को जारी किया था।

वहीं आरजीपीवी ने 2 नवंबर से कक्षाएं शुरू करने का निर्णय 19 अक्टूबर को लिया है। इसके बाद भी आरजीपीवी ने अपने कैलेंडर में बदलाव नहीं किया है। इसे कार्यपरिषद से भी मंजूर करा लिया है। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि अभी जितने छात्रों का एडमिशन हुआ है उनकी कक्षाएं शुरू कराई जाएंगी। ओरिएंटेशन प्रोग्राम आयोजित किए जाएंगे। वहीं आगामी राउंड में एडमिशन लेने वाले स्टूडेंट्स की जितनी कक्षाएं छूटेंगी उनका आयोजन कराकर सिलेबस पूरा कराया जाएगा।

एडमिशन प्रक्रिया आगे बढ़ी तो लिया यह निर्णय
एआईसीटीई ने 1 दिसंबर से कक्षाएं शुरू करने के पीछे कारण बताया है कि विभिन्न राज्य सरकारों द्वारा एडमिशन प्रक्रिया को आगे बढ़ाया है। इसके अलावा आईआईटी और एनआईटी में स्नातक कोर्स में एडमिशन प्रक्रिया भी आगे बढ़ी है। खास बात यह है कि मध्यप्रदेश में भी तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा शेड्यूल में परिवर्तन किया गया है। बीई में अभी पहले राउंड की प्रक्रिया हो सकी है। जिसमें 10153 ही एडमिशन हुए हैं।

