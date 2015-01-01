पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिक्सोपैथी का विरोध और समर्थन:एलोपैथिक डॉक्टर आज इलाज नहीं करेंगे, आयुर्वेदिक मुफ्त में करेंगे

भोपाल2 दिन पहले
सेंट्रल काउंसिल ऑफ मेडिसिन की ओर से आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी करने की अनुमति दिए जाने का नोटिफिकेशन जारी होने के बाद से ही एलोपैथिक डॉक्टर इसका विरोध कर रहे हैं। इसके चलते ऑल इंडिया मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) की ओर से देशभर में शुक्रवार को विरोध प्रदर्शन की घोषणा की है। एलोपैथिक डॉक्टर शुक्रवार को सुबह छह बजे से शाम छह बजे तक प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल और अपने क्लीनिक बंद करने का निर्णय लिया है। ऐसे में शुक्रवार को निजी एलोपैथिक डॉक्टर सिर्फ इमरजेंसी में ही मरीजों को देखेंगे।

आईएमए प्रेसिडेंट (ग्रेटर भोपाल ब्राॅन्च)डॉ. रवि वर्मा ने बताया कि एलोपैथिक डॉक्टर सालों की पढ़ाई के बाद सर्जरी के योग्य होता है। आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी के अधिकार देना मरीजों के साथ अन्याय है। आईएमए ने कहा है कि इसके बाद भी निर्णय वापस नहीं लिया तो आने वाले दिनों में निजी एलोपैथिक डॉक्टर आंदोलन करेंगे।

इसके उलट, आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टर काउंसिल के निर्णय के समर्थन में खड़े हो गए हैं। उन्होंने शुक्रवार को ओपीडी पूरी तरह नि:शुल्क रखने का निर्णय लिया है। पंडित खुशीलाल आयुर्वेदिक कॉलेज व अस्पताल में डॉक्टरों ने ओपीडी को एक घंटा अतिरिक्त चलाने का निर्णय लिया है। यहां ओपीडी सुबह 9 से दोपहर 2 बजे तक संचालित होगी।

