  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  Allotment Letter Could Not Be Uploaded Till 10 Pm; The First Day Of The Students Was Spoiled

डिप्लाेमा इंजीनियरिंग:रात 10 बजे तक अपलोड ही नहीं हो सके अलॉटमेंट लेटर; छात्रों का पहला दिन हुआ खराब

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा गुरुवार को डिप्लाेमा इंजीनियरिंग में एडमिशन के लिए पहले राउंड के तहत सीट अलॉटमेंट लेटर जारी किए जाने थे। काउंसलिंग के लिए तय की गई सर्विस प्रोवाइडर एजेंसी एमपी ऑनलाइन छात्रों के अलाॅटमेंट लेटर रात 10 बजे तक अपलोड नहीं कर सकी। इसके कारण छात्र-छात्राएं परेशान होते रहे। खास बात यह है कि तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग ने प्रदेश में होने वाले उपचुनाव के मद्देनजर 28 अक्टूबर को ही शेड्यूल को आगे बढ़ाया है, ताकि छात्रों को एडमिशन लेने में परेशानी नहीं हो। लेकिन समय पर अलाॅटमेंट लेटर जारी नहीं होने से पहला दिन ही खराब चला गया।

यह अलॉटमेंट लेटर सुबह 11 बजे काउंसलिंग पोर्टल https://dte.mponline.gov.in पर अपलोड हो जाने चाहिए थे। छात्रों को 9 नवंबर को शाम 5 बजे तक अलाॅटमेंट लेटर डाउनलोड कर दस्तावेजों का सत्यापन कराना है और एडमिशन लेना है। पूर्व में जारी शेड्यूल के अनुसार 6 नवंबर तक का समय दिया गया था। इसे बढ़ाकर 9 नवंबर किया गया। डिप्लोमा इंजीनियरिंग में एडमिशन के लिए 13,092 छात्र-छात्राओं ने च्वॉइस फिलिंग की है।

इधर, एमबीए और एमसीए की मेरिट लिस्ट गुरुवार को दोपहर 3 बजे जारी की जाना थी, लेकिन यह भी 5 बजे के बाद जारी हो सकी। एमसीए की करीब 2800 सीट के लिए 1524 रजिस्ट्रेशन हुए हैं। 1324 ने च्वॉइस फिलिंग की है।

