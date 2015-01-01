पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव में जीत के बाद रामकाज से शुरुआत:सीएम शिवराज का ऐलान- भोपाल में बनेगा श्रीराम सांस्कृतिक और पुरातात्विक संग्रहालय

भोपाल7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने मानस तुलसी मानस संस्थान में बैठक करने पहुंचे।
  • शिवराज ने कहा- मध्य प्रदेश में रामराज्य कैसे आए, इसकी शुरुआत तुलसी मानस प्रतिष्ठान से की है

तुलसी मानस संस्थान की बैठक में पहुंचे सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा कि आज मुझे खुशी है कि आज के दिन की मैंने शुरुआत तुलसी मानस प्रतिष्ठान की बैठक से की है। अब रामराज्य मध्य प्रदेश में कैसे आए। आज यहां से इसकी शुरुआत की है। तुलसी मानस प्रतिष्ठान हमारे प्रदेश में भगवान राम के विचार लोगों तक कई वर्षों से पहुंचा रहे हैं।

मुख्यमंत्री ने तुलसी मानस प्रतिष्ठान के संपत्ति कर में छूट देने की बात कही है। बैठक में मानस भारती पत्रिका के दिवाली अंक का विमोचन किया गया। सीएम शिवराज ने ऐलान किया है कि राजधानी भोपाल में एक विशिष्ट दर्शनीय श्रीराम सांस्कृतिक और पुरातात्विक संग्रहालय बनाया जाएगा। तुलसी मानस प्रतिष्ठान मध्य प्रदेश की लीज अवधि बढ़ाने के आवेदन को स्वीकृति प्रदान की गई।

तुलसी मानस प्रतिष्ठान मध्य प्रदेश की लीज अवधि बढ़ाने के आवेदन को भी स्वीकृति प्रदान की गई है। सीएम शिवराज ने कहा कि तुलसी मानस प्रतिष्ठान ने निरंतर अध्यात्म, संस्कार के अनेक कार्य किए है। सबसे बड़ी आवश्यकता समाज को और अपने बच्चो को संस्कार देने की है। तुलसीदास जी की रामचरित मानस संस्कार सीखने की सबसे बड़ी पुस्तक है। जनमानस को संस्कारित करने, सन्मार्ग देने वाली पुस्तक है रामचरितमानस। मैं भी बचपन में गांवों की बैठकों, चौपालों में चौपाई सुनाया करता था, कई गांवों की बैठकों में तो चौपाई का अर्थ बताने के लिए मुझे बुलाया जाता था।

दिग्विजय सिंह चर्चा में रहने के लिए ट्वीट करते हैं

राज्यसभा सांसद दिग्विजय सिंह द्वारा नीतीश कुमार को ट्वीट करके दी सलाह पर बोले सीएम शिवराज ने कहा कि 'वो ऐसे ट्वीट करते है जिनका जमीनी स्तर पर कुछ नही होता उनके ट्वीट को कोई गंभीरता से नहीं लेता। वो हास्यप्रद और जीवित रहने के लिए ट्वीट करते हैं। वो चर्चा में आने के लिए ऐसे ट्वीट करते हैं।'

