फर्जी कंपनी बनाकर 100 करोड़ ठगने का मामला:फर्जी चिटफंड कंपनी का एक और सदस्य गिरफ्तार

भोपाल34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शुक्रवार को दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर पुलिस ने जब्त किए थे दस्तावेज

पांच साल में रकम दोगुना करने का प्रलोभन लेकर फर्जी चिटफंड कंपनी श्री स्वामी विवेकानंद मल्टी स्टेट क्रेडिट कोऑपरेटिव सोसायटी में लोगों से रकम जमा कराने वाले गिरोह के एक और सदस्य को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है।

आरोपियों से जब्त दस्तावेजों की छानबीन के बाद अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि चिटफंड कंपनी ने 100 करोड़ से अधिक की ठगी की है। कंपनी ने अपना कारोबार मध्यप्रदेश समेत सात राज्यों में फैला रखा था। आरोपी नियम विरुद्ध संस्था संचालित कर रहे थे। आरोपियों द्वारा प्रतिदिन एवं मासिक राशि जमा करके 5 वर्ष में रकम दोगुना करने का झांसा देकर आम जनता से राशि जुटाई जा रही थी। उसका मुख्यालय मुंबई में बना रखा है।

ठगी के तरीके..

5 साल में रकम दोगुनी करने का प्रलोभन
श्री स्वामी विवेकानंद मल्टी स्टेट क्रेडिट कोऑपरेटिव सोसायटी की भोपाल में आनंद नगर, अशोका गार्डन, करोंद और बैरागढ़ में शाखाएं हैं। संस्था द्वारा पांच साल में रकम दोगुना करने का प्रलोभन देकर लोगों से राशि जमा कराई जाती थी।

संस्था का नियम था कि जमा रकम एक साल तक नहीं निकल सकते थे। फिक्स डिपॉजिट 5, 7 और 14 साल के लिए कराया जाता था। शुक्रवार को पुलिस ने विनोद तिवारी और अंगद कुशवाह को गिरफ्तार कर दस्तावेज जब्त किए थे। विनोद मूलत: ललितपुर और अंगद गंजबसौदा, विदिशा का रहने वाला है। देर रात पुलिस ने विनोद के साथ काम करने वाले शशांक कुमार श्रीवास्तव को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। वह मुंबई भागने के लिए अयोध्यानगर सामान लेने पहुंचा था, तभी पुलिस ने उसे दबोच लिया।

