फ्रांस के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन का मामला:विधायक आरिफ मसूद ने वीडियो जारी कर कहा- मैं फरार नहीं हूं; अग्रिम जमानत पर हाई कोर्ट 25 को सुनवाई करेगा

एक घंटा पहले
विधायक आरिफ मसूद ने वीडियो जारी कर कहा कि मैें फरार नहीं हूं। अगर अग्रिम जमानत अर्जी खारिज होती है, तो कोर्ट में सरेंडर करूंगा।
  • निचली अदालत से अग्रिम जमानत अर्जी रद्द होने के बाद हाई कोर्ट में अपील
  • मसूद ने कहा- मैं फरार नहीं हूं, जमानत नहीं मिलने पर खुद पेश हो जाऊंगा

भोपाल के इकबाल मैदान पर प्रदर्शन कर धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने के मामले में फंसे कांग्रेस विधायक आरिफ मसूद की फिलहाल राहत नहीं है। हाई कोर्ट उनकी अग्रिम जमानत याचिका में पर अब 25 नवंबर को सुनवाई करेगा। निचली अदालत में याचिका खारिज होने के बाद उन्होंने हाई कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया है। इधर, मसूद ने एक वीडियो जारी कर कहा कि मैं फरार नहीं हूं। मेरे खिलाफ झूठा मामला दर्ज किया है। मैंने इसके खिलाफ हाई कोर्ट में अपील की है।

अगर वहां से जमानत नहीं मिलती है, तो मैं कोर्ट में सरेंडर कर दूंगा। तलैया पुलिस ने इस मामले में पहले धारा 144 के उल्लंघन का केस दर्ज किया था, लेकिन बाद में धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने की धाराओं में मसूद समेत 7 लोगों पर FIR की गई। अब तक इस मामले में विधायक को छोड़ सभी 6 आरोपी सलाखों के पीछे पहुंच चुके हैं। विधायक के करीबी अब्दुल नफीस ने बताया कि हाई कोर्ट अग्रिम जमानत पर 25 को फैसला करेगा।

सरकार मेरी छवि धूमिल कर रही

मसूद ने कहा कि हिन्दू बहनों के घर-घर राखियां पहुंचाई। कई वर्षों से दीपावली पर्व पर साड़ियां भाई के रूप में बहनों को पहुंचाने का काम किया है। सरकार इनकी साफ सुथरी छवि को देखते हुए उसे धूमिल करने के उद्देश्य से इस प्रकार के झूठे प्रकरण लगा रही है। उन्हें बदनाम करने की कोशिश कर रही है। हमें माननीय न्यायालय पर पूरा भरोसा है हमें न्यायालय में इंसाफ मिलेगा।

यह है पूरा मामला

भोपाल मध्य से विधायक आरिफ मसूद पर आरोप हैं कि उन्होंने फ्रांस में हुई आतंकी घटना के विरोध में इकबाल मैदान भीड़ को एकत्रित कर लोगों की धार्मिक भावनाओं को भड़काया है। इस दौरान उन्होंने फ्रांस का झंडा और वहां के राष्ट्रपति का पुतला जलाया था। इस दौरान दिए भाषण में मसूद ने कहा था कि केंद्र और राज्य की हिंदूवादी सरकार के मंत्री भी फ्रांस के कृत्य का समर्थन कर रहे हैं। सरकार ने फ्रांस का विरोध नहीं किया तो हम हिंदुस्तान में भी ईंट से ईंट बजा देंगे।

फ्रांस में क्या हुआ था?

पेरिस के पास कॉन्फ्लांस सेन्ट होनोरिन इलाके में एक टीचर ने पिछले महीने क्लास में पैगम्बर मोहम्मद साहब का कार्टून दिखाया था। इसके बाद हमलावर ने 16 अक्टूबर को टीचर की हत्या कर दी थी। फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति इमैनुअल मैक्रों ने इस घटना को इस्लामी आतंकवाद करार दिया था। हमलावर को पुलिस ने एनकाउंटर में मार दिया था। इसके बाद से मुस्लिम देशों में फ्रांस के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन हो रहे थे।

