पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Arnab Goswami Arrest Reaction Update; After Shivraj Singh Chauhan, MP BJP Chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma Attacks On Gandhi Family

अर्नब गोस्वामी की गिरफ्तारी पर आक्रोश:प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा बोले- लोकतंत्र की हत्या करने वाले परिवार के इशारे पर हुआ प्रेस की आजादी पर हमला

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा ने अर्नब गोस्वामी की गिरफ्तारी कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए इसे कांग्रेस के इशारे पर की गई कार्रवाई करार दिया है।
  • पत्रकार अर्णब गोस्वामी की गिरफ्तारी पर मध्य प्रदेश में भाजपा नेता आक्रोशित

महाराष्ट्र पुलिस द्वारा पत्रकार अर्नब गोस्वामी की गिरफ्तारी मामले में मध्य प्रदेश भाजपा भी मुखर हो गई है। मंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के बाद अब प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडियो शर्मा ने कहा कि यह लोकतंत्र की आवाज दबाने की कोशिश हैl उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि कार्रवाई गांधी परिवार के इशारे पर की गई है। कांग्रेस हमेशा से प्रेस की आजादी को कुचलने का काम करती आई है। शर्मा ने सवाल किया कि क्या अर्नब आतंकवादी है?

सुशांत केस और पालघर मामले में महाराष्ट्र पुलिस से सवाल पूछना क्या गुनाह है? डेमोक्रेटिक राइट और फ्रीडम ऑफ स्पीच को महाराष्ट्र पुलिस ने आघात किया है। महाराष्ट्र सरकार को इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए।महाराष्ट्र सरकार, कांग्रेस पार्टी और महाराष्ट्र पुलिस को अपने इस व्यवहार के लिए देश को जवाब देना होगा।

आतंकियों का सत्कार, पत्रकार को प्रताड़ना

वीडी शर्मा ने कहा कि 'महाराष्ट्र सरकार और वहां की पुलिस आतंकियों का तो लाल कालीन बिछाकर स्वागत करती है। उन्हें जेल में सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराती है। अजमल कसाब जैसे हत्यारे को बिरयानी खिलाती है। लेकिन एक पत्रकार उसके परिजनों के साथ दुर्व्यवहार करती है, गिरफ्तार करती है। शर्मा ने कहा कि पत्रकार अर्नब गोस्वामी का कसूर सिर्फ इतना था कि उन्होंने पालघर मामले को उठाया, अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह की कथित आत्महत्या के मामले को उठाया।'

उन्होंने कहा कि 'सिर्फ इसलिए पुलिस और सरकार एक पत्रकार से आतंकवादियों से भी बुरा व्यवहार करती है। उन्होंने कहा कि महाराष्ट्र सरकार और पुलिस को यह बताना होगा कि उन्हें प्रेस का गला घोंटने का यह अधिकार किसने दिया?'

लोकतंत्र को कुचलना कांग्रेस का इतिहास

शर्मा ने कहा कि 'महाराष्ट्र में अभिव्यक्ति की आजादी पर यह प्रहार महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने कांग्रेस के इशारे पर किया है। कांग्रेस का इतिहास गवाह है कि वह लोकतंत्र को कुचलने में संकोच नहीं करती। 1975 में जब देश में आपातकाल लगाया गया था, तब भी पूरे प्रेस को जेल में डाल दिया गया था तथा लेखनी और आवाज को दबाने का प्रयास किया गया था।

महाराष्ट्र पुलिस की यह कार्रवाई एक पत्रकार के खिलाफ नहीं है, बल्कि यह समूचे प्रेस की आजादी पर हमला है और इस तरह का व्यवहार कभी भी, किसी भी मीडिया संस्थान या पत्रकार के साथ हो सकता है। इसलिए देश के सभी पत्रकारों को एकजुट होकर महाराष्ट्र सरकार की इस कार्रवाई का विरोध करना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें