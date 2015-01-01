पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:स्कूल में चोरी करने वाले चार बदमाशों को किया गिरफ्तार

भोपाल40 मिनट पहले
स्टेशन बजरिया इलाके में एक शासकीय स्कूल का ताला तोड़कर सामान चोरी करने वाले चार आरोपियों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है, जबकि एक आरोपी की तलाश की जा रही है। पकड़े गए आरोपियों में चोरी का माल खरीदने वाला भी शामिल है। शासकीय उच्चतर मावि, खुशीपुरा में दीपावली के चलते 11 से 17 नवंबर तक अवकाश था। 18 नवंबर की सुबह प्राचार्य अजय कुमार श्रीवास्तव स्कूल पहुंचे तो उनके कमरे, लायब्रेरी तथा अन्य कमरों के ताले टूटे मिले।

अंदर रखे कम्प्यूटर, डेढ़ दर्जन पंखे, सीसीटीवी कैमरे, प्रिंटर, माॅनीटर, स्पीकर, टीवी, गैस सिलेंडर समेत करीब एक लाख रुपए का सामान गायब था। प्राचार्य ने इसकी रिपोर्ट बजरिया थाने में की थी। पुलिस ने इस मामले में अभिषेक वर्मा उर्फ बौना, टीनू उर्फ हिमांशु प्रजापति, दीपेश कोरी और रेहान कुरैशी को गिरफ्तार किया है। वहीं, एक आरोपी सेफू उर्फ इरशाद अभी फरार है।

