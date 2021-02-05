पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिटी टैलेंट:आर्या वेबसीरीज में भोपाल की कलाकार आर्या शर्मा ने किया शानदार अभिनय

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
चाइल्ड एक्ट्रेस आर्या शर्मा। - Dainik Bhaskar
चाइल्ड एक्ट्रेस आर्या शर्मा।

भोपाल हमेशा से ही अपनी कला, संस्कृति और प्रतिभाओं के लिए प्रसिद्ध है। यहां से कई प्रतिभाएं कला जगत में नाम रोशन कर रही हैं। ओटीटी के प्लेटफाॅर्म पर अब कई विषयों पर शानदार फिल्में और वेबसीरीज बन रही है। ऐसी ही एक शॉर्ट फिल्म 'आर्या' विहंगम प्रोडक्शन की ओर से रिलीज हुई, जिसमें भोपाल की 9 वर्षीय उभरती हुई कलाकार आर्या शर्मा ने अभिनय किया है।

यह शार्ट फिल्म वर्तमान समाज का एक रूप दिखाते हुए, जिसमें एकल परिवारों में माता-पिता के बीच बढ़ती हुई तनातनी और रोज़ के झगड़ों का बच्चों के मन पर कितना गहरा असर पड़ता है। यह संदेश देने का प्रयास कर रही है। समाज में यह समस्या बड़ा प्रश्न है। आए दिन हम समाचारों में इन नकारात्मक खबरों से दो चार होते रहते हैं। जिसमें माता पिता की लड़ाई , मारपीट, सिर फुटौवल और हत्या का सबब बन जाती है। विहंगम प्रोडक्शन के प्रमुख हरि ने बताया कि जल्द ही इसके अगले भाग की शूटिंग पूरी कर ली जाएगी। इसकी दूसरी भूमिका में रंगमंच की प्रसिद्ध कलाकार पूजा गुप्ता हैं।

