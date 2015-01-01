पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हिंदी विश्वविद्यालय में स्वास्थ्य की पढ़ाई:अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी हिंदी विश्वविद्यालय ने प्राथमिक चिकित्सा का शुरू किया कोर्स; 30 तक ले सकेंगे एडमिशन

भोपाल19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी हिंदी विश्वविद्यालय में अब स्वास्थ्य की पढ़ाई भी हो सकेगी। इसके लिए एडमिशन 30 नवंबर तक ले सकेंगे।
  • कोर्स में कक्षा 12वीं पास छात्र 30 नवंबर तक एडमिशन ले सकेंगे, इसकी फीस 25800 तय की गई है

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी हिंदी विश्वविद्यालय ने प्राथमिक चिकित्सा शिक्षा क्षेत्र का कोर्स शुरू किया है। कुलपति प्रो. रामदेव भरद्वाज ने गुरुवार को विवि द्वारा शुरू किए गए प्राथमिक चिकित्सा और इससे जुड़े अन्य प्राथमिक उपचार कोर्सेस की जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि छात्र-छात्राएं इसमें अपना कॅरियर बना सकते हैं। ऐसे छात्र जो चिकित्सा क्षेत्र में कॅरियर बनाना चाहते हैं उनके लिए यह अच्छा विकल्प है। इनके लिए भारतीय प्राथमिक चिकित्सा परिषद दिल्ली को चिन्हित किया गया है।

विवि परिषद के माध्यम से पूरे मध्यप्रदेश में विवि द्वारा खोले गए विभिन्न केंद्रों पर यह कोर्स संचालित किया जाएगा। यह डिप्लोमा कोर्स होगा। जिसमें कक्षा 12वीं उत्तीर्ण छात्र 30 नवंबर तक एडमिशन ले सकेगा। इसकी फीस 25800 तय की गई है। बताया गया कि यह कोर्स पूरे भारत में सिर्फ हिंदी विवि द्वारा शुरू किया जा रह है। इस दौरान विवि की रजिस्ट्रार प्रो. रेखा राय ने बताया कि कोविड-19 के चलते पढ़ाई व परीक्षा ऑनलाइन की जाएगी।

इस दौरान भारतीय प्राथमिक चिकित्सा परिषद के डायरेक्टर अजय साहू भी मौजूद रहे। इसके अलावा हिंदी विवि द्वारा अन्य स्नातक, स्नातकोत्तर व डिप्लोमा आदि कोर्स में एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया आयोजित कर रहा है। इसके लिए 47 अध्ययन केंद्र संचालित किए जा रहे हैं। इस संबंध अधिक जानकारी विवि की वेबसाइट http://www.abvhv.edu.in से प्राप्त की जा सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचुनाव की आखिरी रैली में नीतीश बोले- यह मेरा आखिरी चुनाव, अंत भला तो सब भला - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें