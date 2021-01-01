पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राम मंदिर के नाम पर ठगी:भोपाल में फर्जी रसीद काटकर चंदा लिया; शिकायत हुई तो बोला गलती हो गई माफ कर दो

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
आरोपी मनीष रुपए लेने के बाद लोगों को यह रसीद देता था।
आरोपी मनीष रुपए लेने के बाद लोगों को यह रसीद देता था।
  • विश्व हिंदू परिषद की शिकायत पर आरोपी पर धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज
  • मामा के यहां रहकर आरोपी प्राइवेट जॉब करता है, बिलासपुर का रहने वाला

अयोध्या में बन रहे राम मंदिर के नाम पर फर्जी रसीद देकर चंदा लेने का एक मामला भोपाल में सामने आया है। अशोका गार्डन पुलिस ने विश्व हिंदू परिषद की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी से दो लोगों से चंदा लिए जाने की रसीद भी जब्त की गई हैं। आरोपी अब तक 202 रुपए चंदा भी ले चुका था।

अशोका गार्डन थाना प्रभारी आलोक श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि मूलत: बिलासपुर का रहने वाला 28 साल का मनीष राजपूत अशोका गार्डन की फ्रेंड कॉलोनी में अपने मामा के यहां रहता है। वह प्राइवेट जॉब करता है। उसके खिलाफ विश्व हिंदू परिषद के जिला सहमंत्री यतेंद्र पाल सिंह जादौन ने धोखाधड़ी की शिकायत की थी।

उनका कहना था कि मनीष राम जन्म भूमि संकल्प सोसायटी के नाम पर लोगों से चंदा ले रहा था। इसके लिए वह फर्जी रसीद काट रहा है। पुलिस ने मनीष को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस के पकड़ते ही वह माफी मांगने लगा। उसके खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया गया है।

दो लोगों से ले चुका था चंदा

मनीष ने बताया कि वह अब तक सिर्फ दो ही लोगों से चंदा ले पाया है। एक दुकान संचालक से उसने 151 रुपए और एक अन्य से 51 रुपए लिए हैं। उसने उन्हें रसीद भी दी है। पुलिस ने आरोपी के पास से दोनों रसीद भी जब्त कर ली हैं। टीआई श्रीवास्तव के अनुसार इस मामले में कुछ और लोग भी सामने आ सकते हैं।

खुद को पत्रकार बताता है

टीआई ने बताया कि आरोपी खुद को पत्रकार बताता है। उसका कहना है कि यह यू-ट्यूब पर चलने वाले एक चैनल में जॉब करता है। उसके बताए अनुसार उसके चैनल की भी जांच की जा रही है। मनीष का कोई आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड नहीं है।

