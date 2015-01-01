पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  • Backup Failure And Generator Also Two Hours Bad, Former Councilor On Highflow Support Dies, One Serious

हमीदिया के कोरोना वार्ड की बिजली गुल:बैकअप फेल और जनरेटर भी दो घंटे खराब, हाईफ्लो सपोर्ट पर चल रहे पूर्व पार्षद की मौत, एक गंभीर

विवेक राजपूत | भोपाल7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हत्यारे सिस्टम के शिकार अकबर खान
  • 67 साल के अकबर को वेंटिलेटर पर लिया, सीपीआर भी दिया... लेकिन रात 10:40 बजे चली गई जान, 64 में से 11 मरीजों को आईसीयू वार्ड में थे

शुक्रवार रात हमीदिया अस्पताल की कोरोना यूनिट की बिजली गुल हो गई। ऐसे में इमरजेंसी बैकअप का सहारा लिया गया, लेकिन महज 10 मिनट में वह भी बंद हो गया। ऐसे में डेढ़ घंटे से ज्यादा समय तक कोरोना वार्डों की बिजली गुल रही और कोरोना वार्ड में भर्ती मरीजों की मशीनें बंद हो गई थीं। वार्ड में चीख-पुकार मच गई। हाईफ्लो सपोर्ट पर चल रहे दो मरीजों की हालत बिगड़ गई। उनको वेंटिलेटर पर लिया, सीपीआर भी दिया गया। लेकिन, कांग्रेस से दो बार पार्षद रहे 67 वर्षीय मरीज अकबर खान की रात 10:40 बजे मौत हो गई। दूसरे मरीज की भी हालत खराब है।

अकबर के भाई मेहबूद ने बताया कि जनरेटर में डीजल नहीं होने से वह चालू नहीं पाया था। सूत्रों की मानें तो शाम 5:48 बजे बिजली गुल हुई थी, जो दो घंटे बाद 7:45 बजे वापस आई। इस दौरान कोरोना वार्डों में कुल 64 मरीज भर्ती थे। इनमें से 11 गंभीर मरीजों को आईसीयू वार्ड में रखा गया था।

दो घंटे चीख-पुकार

  • 5:48 PM बिजली गुल
  • 7:45 PM वापस आई

मेंटेनेंस पर उठे सवाल- हर साल 10 लाख रुपए खर्च, फिर भी समय पर बैकअप काम नहीं आया
हमीदिया में बिजली बैकअप के लिए जनरेटर लगाए गए हैं। मेन सप्लाई कट होने पर बैकअप से ऑटोमेटिक सप्लाई शुरू होने लगती है। लेकिन, शुक्रवार को यह बैकअप भी काम नहीं आया। हमीदिया प्रबंधन इसके रखरखाव और डीजल पर हर साल 10 लाख रुपए रुपए खर्च करता है।

डीजल की चोरी तो नहीं? हर दिन 20 लीटर डीजल मिलता है, फिर शुक्रवार को जनरेटर खाली कैसे था
हमीदिया में जनरेटर के लिए हर दूसरे दिन 20 लीटर डीजल दिया जाता है। लेकिन शुक्रवार शाम उसमें डीजल नहीं था। आनन-फानन में डीजल मंगवाया गया, तब वह चालू हुआ। इसके बाद मैकेनिक को घर से बुलाया गया। मैकेनिक रॉयल मार्केट से पार्ट्स लेकर आया और जनरेटर सुधारा, लेकिन तब तक बहुत देर हो चुकी थी।

डीन-अधीक्षक को नोटिस दिया
हमीदिया के डीन और अधीक्षक को नोटिस दिया है। पीडब्ल्यूडी के इंजीनियर को निलंबित किया है। अस्पताल के पावर बैकअप सिस्टम का सर्टिफिकेशन करने वाले इंजीनियर को भी निलंबित किया और डॉक्टर को नोटिस दिया है।
-विश्वास सारंग, चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री

ट्रांसफाॅर्मर में फॉल्ट होने से बिजली गई थी। बैकअप से भी 10 मिनट ही सप्लाई मिल पाई। सभी वार्डों में डॉक्टर भेजे गए थे। किसी की मौत होने की जानकारी नहीं है।
-डॉ. आईडी चौरसिया, अधीक्षक, हमीदिया

