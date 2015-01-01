पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चरमराई व्यवस्था:साढ़े चार लाख कर्मचारियों के प्रमोशन पर बैन, 5 हजार अफसरों के लिए निकाले रास्ते

भोपाल36 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • पदोन्नति नियमों को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में है मामला
  • प्रमोशन न होने से एक अफसर के पास दो से तीन विभागों का प्रभार

मप्र के गठन होने के 64 साल बाद ऐसी स्थिति बनी है जब अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों के प्रमोशन पर चार साल से बैन लगा है। नतीजा प्रशासनिक ढांचा चरमरा गया है। 4 लाख 47 हजार कर्मचारी प्रमोशन से वंचित हैं। 5 हजार ही ऐसे अफसर हैं जिन्हें प्रमोशन के बजाए लाभ देने के लिए वैकल्पिक रास्ते निकाले गए हैं। एकल पद का निर्माण कर बड़े ओहदे वालों को प्रमोशन दिए जा रहे हैं।

प्रमोशन न होने से अधिकारियों की कमी हो गई है। वल्लभ भवन में ही एक अधिकारी के पास दो से तीन बड़े विभागों का प्रभार है। इससे वे मूल पदस्थापना वाली जगह भी काम नहीं कर पा रहे हैं और प्रभार में जो विभाग मिला है वहां तो ध्यान ही नहीं दे पा रहे हैं। पदोन्नति न मिलने से नाराज होकर अफसरों और कर्मचारियों ने हस्ताक्षर अभियान शुरू किया है। दरअसल, 30 अप्रैल 2016 को मप्र हाईकोर्ट ने मप्र सरकार के पदोन्नति नियमों (मप्र लोकसेवा पदोन्नति नियम 2000) को निरस्त कर दिया है। इस फैसले के खिलाफ राज्य सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की है, जहां कोर्ट ने यथास्थिति बनाए रखने के निर्देश दिए हैं। इसके बाद से ही मप्र में पदोन्नतियों पर पूरी तरह से रोक लगी हुई है।

चुनिंदा लोगों को लाभ देने की खातिर... ऐसे निकालीं वैकल्पिक गलियां
पदोन्नति पर पूरी तरह से रोक लगी होने के बावजूद विभागों ने चुनिंदा अधिकारियों को पदोन्नति का वैकल्पिक लाभ देने के रास्ते निकाल लिए हैं। इसमें एकल पद के नाम पर पदोन्नति। इसमें हाल ही में पंजीयक सहकारी संस्थाएं में डिप्टी रजिस्ट्रार से रजिस्ट्रार के पद पर पदोन्नति दी गई। इसी तरह विधानसभा में एकल पदों पर पदोन्नतियां हो रही हैं।

वहीं, राज्य प्रशासनिक सेवा संवर्ग, राज्य पुलिस सेवा संवर्ग और वित्त सेवा के अफसरों को वैकल्पिक पदोन्नति देने के लिए पांच स्तरीय रचनाक्रम वेतनमान दिया जा रहा है और अखिल भारतीय सेवाओं के नियमों का हवाला देते हुए पदोन्नति भी दी जा रही है। हालाकि इन संवर्गों में अफसरों की संख्या 5 हजार के करीब है। इधर, पुलिस मुख्यालय ने भी शासन को कांस्टेबल, हैड कांस्टेबल, उप निरीक्षक और निरीक्षकों को मानद पदोन्नति दिए जाने की स्वीकृति मांगी है, लेकिन अभी इस पर शासन स्तर पर कोई फैसला नहीं हुआ है। लोक निर्माण विभाग में उप यंत्रियों और सहायक अभियंताओं को उच्च पदों का प्रभार दिया जा रहा है।

मंत्रालय में ही ऐसी स्थिति-मंत्रालय में सचिवालयीन संवर्ग के अफसरों और कर्मचारियों की पदोन्नति नहीं हो पा रही है। नतीजा डिप्टी सेक्रेटरी राजेश कौल के पास खनिज के साथ नवकरणीय विभाग का प्रभार है। वे आधा दिन खनिज तो दोपहर के बाद नवकरणीय ऊर्जा विभाग का काम करते हैं। नतीजा दोनों विभागों में काम प्रभावित हो रहा है। सेक्शन आफिसर पीएस मरकाम के पास पीडब्ल्यूडी जैसा बड़ा विभाग है, लेकिन उन्हें प्रवासी भारतीय विभाग का भी प्रभार दिया गया है।

पदोन्नति पर पूरी तरह से है रोक
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्देश के अनुसार पदोन्नति पर पूरी तरह से रोक है। एकल पदों पर पदोन्नति पर रोक नहीं है, इसलिए पदोन्नति दी जा रही है।
विनोद कुमार, अपर मुख्य सचिव, सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग

सरकार गंभीरता से करें विचार
लंबे समय से अधिकारी-कर्मचारी पदोन्नति से वंचित है। प्रमोशन नहीं होने से कर्मचारियों के मनोबल पर भी प्रभाव पड़ता है। सरकार को इस बारे में गंभीरता से विचार करना चाहिए।
केएस शर्मा, पूर्व मुख्य सचिव

