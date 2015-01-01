पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Ban On Three Municipal Departments; Due To Urgent Service, The Strike Will Not Be Able To Kill Even Without Permission.

भोपाल में हड़ताल पर पाबंदी:नगर निगम के तीन विभागों पर लगा प्रतिबंध; अत्यावश्यक सेवा के कारण हड़ताल तो दूर, बिना अनुमति छुट्‌टी भी नहीं

भोपाल26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नगर निगम के स्वास्थ्य (साफ सफाई)/जल प्रदाय और अग्निशमन के कर्मचारियों को मंगलवार से ही इस आदेश का पालन करना होगा।
  • नगर निगम ने स्वास्थ्य (साफ सफाई)/जल प्रदाय और अग्निशमन के लिए आदेश निकाले

मध्य प्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल में अतिआवश्यक सेवाओं से जुड़े कर्मचारी हड़ताल पर नहीं जा सकेंगे। आयुक्त नगर निगम वीएस चौधरी कोलसानी ने कहा कि (साफ सफाई)/जल प्रदाय और अग्निशमन अत्यावश्यक सेवा में आते हैं। नगर पालिका निगम भोपाल में कार्यरत स्वच्छता से जुड़े समस्त साफ-सफाई कर्मचारी, स्वच्छता वाहन के चालक एवं सुपरवाइजर नियमित, विनियमित एवं श्रमिक अब किसी भी स्थिति में ड्यूटी से अनुपस्थित नहीं रह पाएंगे।

मंगलवार से ही यह आदेश लागू हो जाएंगे। इस आदेश के बाद सभी को अपने दायित्व और कार्यस्थल पर ड्यूटी के दौरान उपस्थित रहना अनिवार्य होगा। यदि कोई भी कर्मचारी बिना सक्षम अनुमति के अनुपस्थित पाया जाता है, तो ऐसी स्थिति में आदेश की अवहेलना तथा अत्यावश्यक सेवा को प्रभावित करने का दोषी माना जाएगा। ऐसे कर्मचारियों को सेवा से बर्खास्त कर दिया जाएगा। इतना ही नहीं प्रावधानों के अनुसार आपराधिक प्रकरण दर्ज कराया जाएगा। इसके अतिरिक्त ऐसे व्यक्तियों को भविष्य में नगर पालिका निगम में कार्य में नहीं रखा जाएगा।

हड़ताल या मनमर्जी से अवकाश नहीं होगा

अब इन तीनों विभागों के कर्मचारियों को नियमित ड्यूटी करना अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। ऐसे में हड़ताल और मनमर्जी की छुट्टियों पर तत्काल प्रभाव से रोक लग गई है। कोलसानी ने बताया कि नए आदेश के बाद इन्हें भी नियमित ड्यूटी करना होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1 करोड़ पार करने वाला पहला देश बना, महामारी की तीसरी लहर की चपेट में - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें