शहर का शायर:बशीर बद्र अब पत्नी तक को नहीं पहचानते, किसी मुशायरे की याद आने पर इरशाद-इरशाद कह पड़ते हैं

भोपाल40 मिनट पहले
बशीर के साथ बेटे तैयब और उनकी पत्नी राहत
  • लिखा था "" मोहब्बत एक खुशबू है, हमेशा साथ चलती है, कोई इंसान तन्हाई में भी तन्हा नहीं रहता...’’ अब खुद दरो-दीवार को ताकते हैं बशीर
  • कोरोनाकाल में तमाम कद्रदान बशीर का हाल जानने फोन कर रहे हैं, आज कोशिश शहर को उसके शायर से मिलवाने की

(अलीम बज़मी) मशहूर शायर डॉ. बशीर बद्र (85) अब तन्हाई में हैं। कभी महफिल की शमा माना जाने वाला यह रूमानी शायर अब परिजनों की पाबंदियों में है। यानी कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे के चलते बाहरी लोगों से मिलना-जुलना बंद। उनकी सेहत की फिक्र करने वाले प्रशंसकों के फोन लगातार आते हैं। घर पहुंचने वाले प्रशंसक उन्हें देखने की जिद करते हैं तो उनकी पत्नी डॉ. राहत बद्र कोरोना संक्रमण का हवाला देकर विनम्रता से मना कर देती हैं। बीती दोपहर कोई उनसे मिलने आया।

राहत ने पहचान पूछी तो बोला- मुसाफिर हूं बशीर साहब से मिलना है। ये कोई पहला ऐसा मुसाफिर नहीं था जो शायरी के रास्ते उनके घर तक पहुंचा। डॉक्टर उनके स्वास्थ्य में सुधार के पूरे जतन कर रहे हैं, लेकिन उम्र का तकाजा भी कई दुश्वारियों के साथ खड़ा है। दरअसल बशीर बद्र डिमेंशिया नामक बीमारी से घिरे हैं। याददाश्त जा चुकी है। जिंदगी की आम बातों को सरल, सहज और सलीके से कहने का हुनर रखने वाले इस बुजुर्ग शायर के घर अब खामोशी है।

सन्नाटे को तोड़ती डॉक्टर साहब की खिलखिलाहट सुनने को परिजन बेताब हैं। घर की तन्हाई में वे अमूमन बिस्तर पर ही रहते हैं। बेटा तैयब और पत्नी राहत बद्र उनकी यादों को ताजा करने उनकी गजलें और शेर पढ़कर सुनाते हैं, लेकिन डॉ. बद्र का चेहरा सपाट रहता है। हां, कभी किसी मुशायरे की कोई याद आने पर वे बेसाख्ता इरशाद-इरशाद कह पड़ते हैं, लेकिन ऐसा रोज नहीं होता। राहत के मुताबिक पंजाबी, बंगाली, नेपाली और रशियन भाषा में उनकी शायरी का अनुवाद करने का निर्णय कुछ संस्थाओं ने लिया है। इसके लिए उन्होंने अपनी रजामंदी दे दी है। वैसे डॉ. बद्र के हिंदी में एक दर्जन से अधिक गजल संग्रह, जबकि उर्दू में 7 गजल संग्रह प्रकाशित हो चुके हैं।

‘उजाले अपनी यादों के हमारे साथ रहने दो, ना जाने किस गली में जिंदगी की शाम हो जाए’’ जैसे शेर से डॉ. बद्र ने उर्दू गजल को नया लहजा दिया। रिवायती शायरी से कभी नाता नहीं रखा। उर्दू शायरी में नए प्रयोग भी किए। जदीद लफ्जों की जगह आसान शब्दों का प्रयोग करके शायरी को नई शक्ल दी। उनकी शायरी में मोहब्बत, गुरबत, जिंदगी के कई रंग दिखाई देते हैं। अपने तरजुमे और हादसों को भी शेरों की शक्ल दी। मसलन-लोग टूट जाते हैं एक घर बनाने में, तुम तरस नहीं खाते बस्तियां जलाने में। वहीं जिंदगी के सफर को करीब से देखते हुए उन्होंने कहा- करीब मौसमों के आने में, मौसमों के जाने में, हर धड़कते पत्थर को लोग दिल समझते हैं, उम्र बीत जाती है दिल को दिल बनाने में, मैं हर लम्हे में सदियां देखता हूं।

