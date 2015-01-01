पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Beginning Today With Nahai Khay; This Time In The City, Worship Will Be Done At 41 Places Instead Of 20

छठ पूजा:नहाय-खाय के साथ आज से शुरुआत; शहर में इस बार 20 के बजाय 41 स्थानों पर होगी पूजा

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
गांधी नगर- मैदान में खुदाई कर अस्थाई कुंड बनाता निगम अमला
  • भोजपुरी एकता मंच ने जिला प्रशासन को सौंपी पूजा स्थलों की सूची

सूर्यदेव की आराधना का छठ महापर्व 20 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। पूजा महोत्सव का शुभारंभ दो दिन पूर्व चतुर्थी पर बुधवार को नहाय-खाय की धार्मिक रस्म के साथ होगा। अगले दिन पंचमी को लोहंडा और खरना किया जाएगा। इस बार छठ पूजा 20 की बजाए 41 स्थानों पर होगी। इनकी सूची भोजपुरी एकता मंच ने जिला प्रशासन को सौंप दी है। इसके बाद से ही इन पूजा स्थलों व घाटों की सफाई का काम शुरू हो गया था। आयोजन समितियों द्वारा निगम के सहयोग से अस्थाई जल कुंड बनाए जा रहे हैं। इस बार भोजपुरी गायक कलाकारों को नहीं बुलाया गया है। शनिवार को सुबह उदित होते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही चार दिनी पर्व का समापन होगा।

यहां बनाए अस्थाई जलकुंड
भोजपुरी एकता मंच के अध्यक्ष कुंवर प्रसाद ने बताया कि शहर में शाहपुरा तालाब, काली मंदिर घाट, खटलापुरा घाट, बेहटा गांव, भेल, बैरागढ़, कोलार, कलियासोत, करोंद, अयोध्या बायपास समेत कई स्थानों के मंदिर परिसर व खुले मैदानों में अस्थाई जलकुंड बनाए जा रहे हैं। महर्षि पतंजलि परिसर गांधीनगर में मैदान में खुदाई कर अस्थाई कुंड बनाने का काम शुरू किया।

तालाब में प्रवाहित होंगे 2100 दीप
छठ पूजा पर बड़े तालाब में 2100 दीपों को प्रज्ज्वलित कर प्रवाहित किया जाएगा। पूजा के दौरान पुलिसकर्मी व कार्यकर्ता तैनात रहेंगे। मास्क लगाकर ही पूजा स्थल पर प्रवेश की अनुमति दी जाएगी। पूर्वांचल सामाजिक व सांस्कृतिक समिति के अध्यक्ष कौशल झा ने बताया कि सरयू सरोवर पार्क अयोध्या नगर में शुक्रवार को दोपहर साढ़े तीन बजे से पूजा प्रारंभ हो जाएगी।

