अवधपुरी में सड़क हादसा:भोपाल में खड़े ट्रक में घुसी कार; भवानी धाम के बिल्डर महेश सिंह राजपूत के 23 वर्षीय भतीजे की मौत, दो दोस्त घायल

भोपाल23 मिनट पहले
अवधपुरी पुलिस ने गुरुवार सुबह कुणाल का पोस्टमार्टम कराया।
  • देर रात ढाबे से खाना लेकर लौटते वक्त हादसा हुआ
  • एक्सीडेंट के कारणों का पता नहीं चल सका

भोपाल के भवानी धाम के बिल्डर के भतीजे की सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई। वह अवधपुरी बाईपास स्थित एक ढाबे पर अपने दोस्तों के साथ खाना लेने गया था। वहां से लौटते समय वे कार समेत टर्निंग पर खड़े ट्रक में घुस गए। हादसे में 2 युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। हालांकि हादसे कैसे और किन परिस्थितियों में हुआ। इसका खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है।

अवधपुरी पुलिस के अनुसार महेश सिंह राजपूत का भवानी धाम नाम से कंस्ट्रक्शन का बिजनेस है। उनके छोटे भाई विष्णु सिंह राजपूत इंद्रपुरी में रहते हैं। विष्णु का 23 साल का बड़ा बेटा कुणाल सिंह राजपूत बेंगलुरु में जॉब कर रहा था। कोरोना के कारण वह घर आया हुआ था। बुधवार रात करीब डेढ़ बजे वह अपने दोस्तों के साथ अवधपुरी बाईपास स्थित शर्मा ढाबे पर खाना लेने गया था।

वे एक कार से थे। उसके साथ उसके दो दोस्त भी थे। वहां से लौटते समय टर्निंग पर कार अनियंत्रित होकर ट्रक से भिड़ गई। कुणाल ड्राइविंग सीट के बाजू वाली सीट पर बैठा हुआ था। हादसे में कुणाल की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि उसके दोनों दोस्त गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घायलों को लोगों ने तत्काल जेपी अस्पताल पहुंचाया। पुलिस को घटना की सूचना रात करीब 3 बजे जेपी अस्पातल से मिली। कुणाल का शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए एम्स अस्पताल में रखवा दिया था। गुरुवार सुबह पुलिस ने उसका पोस्टमार्टम कराया।

हादसे के कारणों का पता नहीं चल सका

मौके पर पहुंचे अवधपुरी थाने के हवलदार बसंत श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि अभी तक घायलों के बयान नहीं होने के कारण हादसे के कारणों का पता नहीं चल सका है। कुणाल के दोनों दोस्तों को प्राइवेट अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया है। टर्निंग पर कार किन कारणों से अनियंत्रित हुई, इसका पता घायलों के बयान के बाद ही चल सकेगा।

