भोपाल की दो विभूतियों को पद्मश्री:भीली चित्रकार भूरी बाई और लाेक कला विशेषज्ञ कपिल तिवारी को किया जाएगा सम्मानित

भोपालएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: राजेश गाबा
  • अवॉर्ड की घोषणा के बाद दोनों विभूतियों ने दैनिक भास्कर से की खास बातचीत
  • दोनों ने कहा कि हमारी कला साधना और लोगाें का प्यार सबसे बड़ी ताकत

दो कला की अलग-अलग धाराएं, दोनों ने जीवनभर पूरी ईमानदारी से अपनी कला साधना की। एक साहित्य और लोककला के हस्ताक्षर, वहीं दूसरी आदिवासी भीली चित्रकार। दोनों की कला साधना को सोमवार को उस सम्मान विभूषित हुई जब केंद्र सरकार ने भारत के सर्वोच्च नागरिक पुरस्कारों की घोषणा की और मध्यप्रदेश की रूपंकर कलाकार भूरी बाई को कला और कपिल तिवारी को साहित्य और शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में कार्य के लिए पद्मश्री अवार्ड के लिए चुना गया है। खास बात यह रही कि दोनों ही एक दूसरे की कला को करीब से जानते हैं। दैनिक भास्कर के सीनियर रिपोर्टर राजेश गाबा ने भूरी बाई और कपिल तिवारी से की खास बातचीत।

भूरी बाई ने कहा कि मुझे तो बहुत खुशी हो रही है। मैं तो बस अपनी लोक-कला को जीवंत रखना चाहती थी, उसे और लोगों तक पहुंचना चाहती थी। ये मेरे लिए एक साधना है, हमने कभी पैसों के लिए काम नहीं किया, बस साधना की। जितना भी बचपन से लेकर मेहनत की है। जो भी सुख-दुख देखा है, चाहा है। आज बहुत ज्यादा खुशी हुई है। इसका इंतजार था कि मरने के बाद मिलेगा या पहले मिलेगा।

आज जो भी हूं स्वामी जी की बदौलत

मैं इस अवाॅर्ड के लिए मेरे गुरु स्वामीनाथन और कपिल तिवारी सर को धन्यवाद देना चाहूंगी। जिनकी बदौलत आज मैं जहां हूं। मेरे गुरु स्वामीनाथन मुझे आज भी देख रहे हैं। आज भी वो मेरे साथ है। आज मैं गांव से मजदूरी करने आती नहीं और उनसे मिलती नहीं तो मैं क्या करती। मेरी कला किसको और कहां दिखाती। उनसे मिलकर इतना पाया है। मैं अनपढ़ हूं। हिंदी नहीं समझती थी। कभी सोचा नहीं था भारत भवन में उनसे मिलूंगी। आज मेरे गुरु एक देव के रुप में उनका आशीर्वाद है। वाे हमेशा मेरे साथ है। उनसे मिलकर तो इतना पाया है। बहुत कुछ पा लिया है। इससे और खुशी की बात है।

कपिल सर ने कराया था मेरा इलाज

जब मुझे चमड़ी का रोग हो गया था। तब कपिल सर ने सपोर्ट किया, सहारा दिया। मरते-मरते अवार्ड और नौकरी दिलवाई। उनकी बदौलत आज मै जिंदा हूं। एक तरह से मेरे लिए वो फरिश्ते हैं। मेरे शरीर में एलर्जी हो गई थी। बचने की उम्मीद कम थी। उस वक्त कपिल सर ने इलाज करवाया। मेरी कला को आगे बढ़ाने में मदद की। इन सभी के आर्शीवाद से मैं आज जिंदा है।

अवॉर्ड का आज फोन से पता चला

मुझे आज फोन आया। उन्होंने किसी साहब से बात कराई। उन्होंने कहा कि हा कि अभी किसी को मत बताया। 3-4 घंटे बाद बड़ी खुशखबरी आने वाली है। उसके बाद तो लगातार फोन आ रहे हैं। अच्छा लग रहा है।

कपिल तिवारी

पद़मश्री अनाउंस होने के बाद दैनिक भास्कर से खास बातचीत में कपिल तिवारी ने कहा कि यह अवॉर्ड मेरा नहीं उन तमाम लोक कलाकारो का सम्मान है। मेरी लिए इससे बड़ी खुशी इस बात कि हैं कि भूरी बाई मेरे साथ सम्मानित हुई है। मुझे सम्मान निजी मामला नहीं लगता।

मैंने अवॉर्ड के लिए कोई काम नहीं किया

मुझे लगता है कि मैं ऐसी परंपराओं में काम कर रहा था जो सामुदायिक है। हजारों लोग जिसमें काम कर रहे थे, रच रहे थे। मैं तो केवल उनको एकजुट करने का काम कर रहा था। मुझे ऐसा लगा यह सब लोग सम्मान के हकदार है। अकेले मैं अपने जीवन में कुछ नहीं चाहता था। अवार्ड के लिए कोई प्रयास नहीं किया। मेरा पूरा जीवन आदिवासी लोककलाकारों को मंच देने में उन्हें आगे बढ़ाने में निकल गया।

नई पीढ़ी आदिवासी परंपरा से जुड़ रही है

नई पीढ़ी अब आदिवासी परंपराओं को जान रही है, उससे जुड़ रही है। मैं देख रहा हूं ट्राइबल आर्ट के लिए उतनी अंजान नहीं है जितना हम थे। जब सागर से पढ़ाई करके यहां आया था तब कुछ नहीं मालूम था।

आदिवासी कलाकारों से सीखे जीवन के अर्थ

मैं उन हजारों कलाकारों के लिए आभार व्यक्त करना चाहता हूं, जो बोलते बहुत कम थे। लेकिन मुझसे मिलते थे और संप्रेषित बहुत हाेते थे। उन लोगों से जीवन के किसी अर्थ को समझने की कोशिश की। कई बार चुप्पी या थोड़े से शब्द बहुत कुछ कह जाते हैं।

भारतीय संस्कृति के अध्येता कपिल तिवारी

पद्मश्री से सम्मानित होने जा रहे लोक साहित्यकार कपिल तिवारी की पहचान भारतीय संस्कृति के अध्येता के रूप में है। उन्होंने लोक गीत, संगीत और लोक भाषाओं के साथ लोक कलाओं के संरक्षण और दस्तावेजीकरण पर उल्लेखनीय कार्य किया है। सागर में जन्मे 68 वर्षीय तिवारी ने लोक संस्कृति साहित्य से संबंधित 39 पुस्तकों का संपादन किया है। वर्तमान में वे विदेश मंत्रालय की भारतीय सांस्कृतिक संबंध परिषद के सदस्य हैं। तिवारी मप्र आदिवासी लोक कला अकादमी के निदेशक और भारत भवन के न्यासी सदस्य भी रहे हैं।

