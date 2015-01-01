पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोर्ट ने जारी किया था गिरफ्तारी वारंट:कांग्रेस MLA आरिफ मसूद आज कर सकते हैं कोर्ट में सरेंडर; कोर्ट के बाहर पुलिस ने सुरक्षा बढ़ाई

भोपाल35 मिनट पहले
कांग्रेस विधायक आरिफ मसूद आज कर सकते हैं सरेंडर।
  • गिरफ्तारी वारंट पर चल रही है हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई, अब पुलिस की पहुंच से दूर हैं विधायक मसूद

भोपाल के इकबाल मैदान में फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन और धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने के आरोप में फरार चल रहे भोपाल मध्य से कांग्रेस विधायक आरिफ मसूद आज जिला अदालत में सरेंडर कर सकते हैं। विधायक मसूद ने भोपाल कोर्ट से जारी गिरफ्तारी वारंट को जबलपुर हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती दी है। हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई के बाद ही मसूद आगे फैसला करेंगे। इसे लेकर भोपाल में सरगर्मी बढ़ गई है। पुलिस ने जिला अदालत के आसपास बैरिकेडिंग लगाकर सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी है। किसी को भी अंदर जाने की इजाजत नहीं है।

कोर्ट से जारी वारंट के बाद भोपाल पुलिस आरिफ मसूद की तलाश कर रही है। लेकिन वह 20-25 दिन से पुलिस की गिरफ्त से दूर हैं। पुलिस की भूमिका सवालों के घेरे में रही है क्योंकि पुलिस अब तक उन्हें नहीं ढूंढ़ सकी और फोन बंद होना कारण बता रही है। जबकि भास्कर ने मसूद से फोन पर बात की थी।

इस बीच कांग्रेस विधायक आरिफ मसूद ने एक वीडियो जारी कर कहा था कि मेरे खिलाफ झूठा मामला दर्ज किया गया है। मैं फरार नहीं हूँ, मेरे लिए फरार शब्द का इस्तेमाल न करें। उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने अग्रिम जमानत के लिए हाई कोर्ट में अपील की हैं। हाईकोर्ट उनकी अग्रिम जमानत याचिका पर अब 25 नवंबर को सुनवाई करेगा। मसूद ने कहा अगर वहां से जमानत नहीं मिलती है, तो मैं कोर्ट में सरेंडर कर दूंगा। उन्होंने कहा था कि मुझे माननीय न्यायालय पर पूरा भरोसा है, हमें वहां पर इंसाफ मिलेगा।

तलैया पुलिस ने मारे थे छापे, लेकिन विधायक नहीं मिले

तलैया पुलिस से विधायक की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर किए गए प्रयास के बारे में पूछा तो उनका कहना था कि विधायक मसूद का फोन बंद है। जहां से भी सूचना मिल रही है, हम वहां पर जा रहे हैं, लेकिन अब तक विधायक नहीं मिले। बता दें कि भोपाल की विशेष अदालत ने विधायक मसूद के खिलाफ गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी किया है। बिहार में अपनी पार्टी के लिए चुनाव प्रचार करने के लिए जाने के बाद से ही पुलिस को विधायक आरिफ मसूद नहीं मिल रहे हैं।

इकबाल मैदान में प्रदर्शन के बाद कब क्या हुआ...

29 अक्टूबर को इकबाल मैदान में आरिफ मसूद की अगुवाई में फ्रांस की घटना के विरोध में करीब दो हजार लोग इकट्ठे हुए थे। इस दौरान अधिकांश लोग मास्क नहीं लगाए थे। तय शारीरिक दूरी का भी पालन नहीं किया गया था। तलैया थाना पुलिस ने उसी दिन आरिफ मसूद और अन्य के खिलाफ धारा-188 के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया था।

फिर 4 नवंबर को आरिफ मसूद सहित सात लोगों के खिलाफ तलैया थाना पुलिस ने धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने के आरोप में धारा-153-ए के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। मसूद कांग्रेस पार्टी की तरफ से बिहार में चुनाव प्रचार के लिए गए थे। उसके बाद से राजधानी वापस नहीं लौटे हैं। हालांकि विशेष न्यायालय से जमानत अर्जी खारिज होने के बाद मसूद की ओर से जबलपुर हाइकोर्ट में जमानत याचिका लगाई है।

17 नवंबर यानि मंगलवार को भोपाल की स्पेशल कोर्ट ने धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने के मामले में आरोपित मसूद का गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी कर दिया है। इसके पूर्व इसी अदालत ने 7 नवंबर को मसूद की जमानत याचिका खारिज कर दी थी। मसूद पर इकबाल मैदान में दो हजार लोगों की भीड़ जमा करने और धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने का आरोप है। पुलिस इस मामले में आरोपी छह अन्य लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। लेकिन विधायक मसूद तक नहीं पहुंच पाई है। इसके लिए थाना स्तर पर टीम बनाई गई है।

