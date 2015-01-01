पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर एक्सक्लूसिव:कोवैक्सीन ट्रायल के लिए एग्रीमेंट अटका; अभी भोपाल नहीं आएगी ट्रायल के लिए वैक्सीन

भोपाल15 मिनट पहलेलेखक: सुमित पांडेय
भारत बायोटेक की कोवैक्सीन का तीसरे फेज का ट्रायल भोपाल के दो मेडिकल कॉलेजों में किया जाएगा।
  • भोपाल के दो संस्थानों समेत देश के 23 संस्थानों में होना है क्लीनिकल ट्राॅयल

भोपाल के दो अस्पतालों में भी भारत बायोटेक और आईसीएमआर की कोवैक्सीन का ट्राॅयल होना है। वैक्सीन के क्लीनिकल ट्रॉयल के लिए भोपाल तैयार है, अब दिल्ली से फाइनल अप्रूवल का इंतजार है। असल में, इसी हफ्ते से ट्राॅयल शुरू होना था, लेकिन ट्राॅयल के लिए वॉलंटियर्स की संख्या कितनी रखनी है और कौन-कौन सी कैटेगरी होंगी, इस पर अंतिम फैसला नहीं ले सकी है। कोवैक्सीन बनाने वाली भारत बायोटेक और आईसीएमआर की टीमें बीते हफ्ते भोपाल आकर जीएमसी और पीपुल्स मेडिकल कॉलेज में निरीक्षण कर गई हैं लेकिन अब तक फाइनल एग्रीमेंट नहीं हुआ है।

असल में, भारत बॉयाेटेक कोवैक्सीन का दो फेज के ट्राॅयल सफलतापूर्वक करने के बाद कंपनियां तीसरे फेज के ट्राॅयल में देरी नहीं करना चाहती है, इसलिए वह ट्राॅयल के लिए मरीजों की संख्या कम करना चाह रही है, ये संख्या 100 से कम रहने की संभावना है। ये भी तय नहीं हो सका है कि कितने डोज लगेंगे। साथ ही ट्राॅयल के लिए चुने गए संस्थान भी कम किए जा रहे हैं। सूत्र बताते हैं कि एक-दो संस्थानों को ड्रॉप किया जा चुका है। इसलिए गांधी मेडिकल कॉलेज (जीएमसी) के हमीदिया अस्पताल की तैयारी होने के बाद भी अप्रूवल नहीं मिल पाया, जिससे वैक्सीन का ट्राॅयल अटक गया है। वैक्सीन भोपाल आने में दो हफ्ते तक लग सकते हैं।

हालांकि गांधी मेडिकल कॉलेज ने ट्राॅयल के लिए सभी तरह की तैयारी कर ली है और सभी प्रकार की अनुमति भी ले ली हैं। संस्थान की एथिकल कमेटी से भी हरी झंडी मिल चुकी है। गांधी मेडिकल कॉलेज में मेडिसिन विभाग को ट्रायल कराने की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। जीएमसी की डीन अरुणा कुमार ने कहा कि हमारी तरफ से कोवैक्सीन के ट्राॅयल के लिए सभी अनुमतियां ले ली गई हैं। एथिकल कमेटी ने भी पास कर दिया है। वैक्सीन आने के बाद ट्राॅयल शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।

गांधी मेडिकल कॉलेज मेडिसिन विभाग की एचओडी डॉ. सिम्मी दुबे ने बताया कि हमारी तरफ से पूरी तैयारियां हैं, लेकिन भारत बाॅयोटेक और आईसीएमआर से एग्रीमेंट होना बाकी है। उनकी टीम पिछले हफ्ते आई थी, अभी वैक्सीन भोपाल आने और क्लीनिकल ट्राॅयल होने में दो हफ्ते तक लग सकते हैं।

बड़ा सवाल- वैक्सीन के बगैर ट्राॅयल कैसे?

हमीदिया अस्पताल के डीन आईडी चौरसिया ने बताया वैक्सीन के बगैर ट्राॅयल कैसे होगा, अब तक हमारे पास वैक्सीन के आने की कोई सूचना नहीं है। इसलिए ट्राॅयल कब से शुरू होगा, मैं कुछ नहीं कह पाऊंगा।

बता दें कि भारत बायोटेक इंटरनेशनल लिमिटेड और इंडियन काउंसिल आफ मेडिकल रिसर्च की कोवैक्सीन के पहले और दूसरे चरण का क्लीनिकल ट्राॅयल पूरा हो चुका है इसे 1100 लोगों पर किया गया था, पहले चरण में डोज और दूसरे चरण में उसके असर को जांचा गया है। अब तीसरे चरण में वालंटियर को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी।

वैक्सीनेशन के बाद जांचेंगे असर

वैक्सीनेशन के बाद वॉलेंटियर की इम्युनोजेनसिटी जांच की जाएगी। इस जांच में टीकाकरण के बाद संबंधित व्यक्ति के इम्यून सिस्टम में हुए बदलावों का एनालिसिस किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा प्रत्येक वॉलेंटियर का टीकाकरण के बाद एंटीबॉडी टेस्ट एक निश्चित समयांतराल के बाद किया जाएगा। ताकि संबंधित में वैक्सीनेशन के बाद एंटी बॉडी बनने के लेवल को जांचा जा सके।

30 फीसदी वॉलेंटियर बीपी, डायबिटीज पीड़ित होंगे

क्लीनिकल ट्रायल स्टडी में 30 प्रतिशत ऐसे वॉलेंटियर को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी, जो बीपी, डायबिटीज से पीड़ित हैं। लेकिन, दवाओं से उनकी बीमारी की स्थिति नियंत्रण में हैं। ट्रायल में इस श्रेणी के 30 प्रतिशत वॉलेंटियर रखने की वजह कोविड मरीजों में बड़ी संख्या में कोमोर्बेडिटी का मिलना है।

कोवैक्सीन अपडेट...

  • भोपाल में 100 से कम लोगों को लगेगी कोवैक्सीन।
  • हर वॉलेंटियर को लगेंगे दो डोज, पहला रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद और दूसरा 28वें दिन।
  • क्लीनिकल ट्रायल में बच्चों को शामिल नहीं किया गया है।
  • 18 से ज्यादा उम्र के स्वस्थ व्यक्ति पर ही ट्राॅयल होगा।
  • हमीदिया और एक निजी अस्पताल में इसी सप्ताह से दिए जाने थे डोज।
