भोपाल में आज 271 केस:मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह सिसोदिया को कोरोना; अब तक सीएम समेत 12 से ज्यादा मंत्री संक्रमित हो चुके, राजभवन में फिर नए केस मिले

भोपाल33 मिनट पहले
मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह सिसोदिया ने अपनी मां के साथ कोरोना की जांच कराई थी। उन्होंने कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने की जानकारी खुद ही दी।- फाइल फोटो
  • दो दिन पहले वन मंत्री विजय शाह और पूर्व सांसद आलोक संजर भी अस्पताल में भर्ती हो चुके
  • राजधानी में सोमवार को 5 लोगों की मौत हुई, अब तक 16591 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित हो चुके

मध्य प्रदेश सरकार में वन मंत्री और हरसूद से विधायक कुंवर विजय शाह के बाद अब मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह सिसोदिया भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने के बाद चिरायु अस्पताल में भर्ती हो गए। वे अपनी मां का कोरोना टेस्ट कराने गए थे। मां की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद उन्होंने भी अपना टेस्ट कराया था। इसमें उनके संक्रमित होने की पुष्टि हुई। इसके बाद वे मां के साथ ही अस्पताल में भर्ती हो गए। इधर, भोपाल में मंगलवार को 271 लोगों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। सोमवार को 5 लोगों की मौत के बाद यह आंकड़ा 382 पर पहुंच गया।

भोपाल के नादरा बस स्टैंड पर मांगों को लेकर ट्रांसपोर्ट एसोसिएशन ने प्रदर्शन किया।
भोपाल के नादरा बस स्टैंड पर मांगों को लेकर ट्रांसपोर्ट एसोसिएशन ने प्रदर्शन किया।

राजभवन में फिर नए केस
राजधानी में मंगलवार को कोरोना के 271 नए मरीज मिले। एक बार फिर राजभवन में 3 संक्रमित मिले। जिला जेल में एक, जीएमसी से 2, एम्स से 4 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव आई। पीएचक्यू में 1, पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम में 1 संदिग्ध रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। भोपाल में अब तक कुल 283 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है, जबकि 16591 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। हालांकि, इस दौरान 12746 मरीज ठीक भी हो चुके हैं। सोमवार को 132 मरीज ठीक होकर घर गए। सोमवार को 283 नए केस आए थे।

भोपाल में सोमवार को किसानों के प्रदर्शन करने के कारण आम वाहन चालकों को रोका गया।
भोपाल में सोमवार को किसानों के प्रदर्शन करने के कारण आम वाहन चालकों को रोका गया।

यह माननीय हो चुके संक्रमित
अब तक मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान समेत 12 से ज्यादा मंत्री और करीब 28 विधायक कोरोना संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री प्रभुराम चौधरी, तुलसीराम सिलावट, स्वास्थ्य शिक्षा मंत्री विश्वास सारंग शामिल हैं। कमलनाथ सरकार में वित्त मंत्री रहे तरुण भनोट और पूर्व विधानसभा अध्यक्ष एनपी प्रजापति, वरिष्ठ नेता सुरेश पचौरी, कुणाल चौधरी, कांग्रेस नेता पीसी शर्मा, भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा समेत 40 से ज्यादा राजनेता कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो चुके हैं। कांग्रेस के एक विधायक की मौत भी हो चुकी है।

