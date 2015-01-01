पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर शुरू:भोपाल में कोरोना के केस तेजी से बढ़े, लेकिन अस्पतालों में बेड खाली

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
भोपाल में चौक बाजार की तस्वीर है, जहां पर त्योहारी सीजन के बाद भी लोगों की भीड़ कम नहीं हो रही है।
  • सीएम शिवराज का लॉकडाउन लगाने से इनकार, क्राइसिस मैंनेजमेंट की बैठक होगी

राजधानी में कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार ने एक बार फिर से जोर पकड़ा है। इससे अनुमान लगाया जा रहा था कि भोपाल समेत प्रदेश के कुछ शहरों में लॉकडाउन लग सकता है, लेकिन सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान साफ कर दिया है कि कहीं भी लॉकडाउन नहीं लगाया जाएगा। भोपाल में गुरुवार को 425 मरीज मिले थे, ऐसे में शहर में फिर से लॉकडाउन लगाने पर दहशत फैल गई थी। सीएम शिवराज ने कोरोना को लेकर सभी जिलों में क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट की मीटिंग बुलाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

ये तस्वीर न्यू मार्केट की है, जहां पर बिना मास्क के लोग टहल रहे हैं।
भोपाल में नवंबर के 19 दिनों में 9 बार कोरोना के 200 से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए हैं। इसके साथ ही शहर में संक्रमितों की संख्या 29730 हो गई है। यानि महज 11 दिन ही कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या 200 के नीचे रही। हालांकि अक्टूबर में भी कोरोना के केस 200 या उससे ऊपर मिलते रहे हैं। इस दौरान चुनावों में जमकर भीड़ उमड़ी और इसलिए कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार धीमी नहीं पड़ी। चुनाव के बाद त्योहारी सीजन में बाजार पूरी तरह से खोल दिए गए और लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। लोगों ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां उड़ाईं और मास्क भी नहीं लगाया। एक अक्टूबर को जहां भोपाल में 265 नए केस मिले थे, वहीं 15 अक्टूबर को भी 181 नए मामले सामने आए थे।

मरीज बढ़े, लेकिन अस्पतालों में बेड खाली
इस दौरान एक भी दिन कोरोना का ग्राफ 100 से नीचे नहीं गया है। शहर में सरकारी और प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में कोरोना मरीजों के लिए 3155 से ज्यादा बेड उपलब्ध हैं। इनमें से 2629 बेड खाली हैं। केवल 526 बेड पर मरीज भर्ती हैं। 460 से ज्यादा आईसीयू बेड में से 132 पर ही मरीज भर्ती हैं। सामान्य और ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट के 2695 बेड में से 394 पर ही मरीज भर्ती हैं।

कोरोना पीड़ित घरों में आइसोलेट हुए
इधर कोरोना के मरीज लगातार मिल तो रहे हैं, लेकिन अब अधिकांश मरीज घर में आइसोलेशन में अपना इलाज ले रहे हैं। इसके चलते अस्‍पतालों में मरीजों की भीड़ भी कम हो रही
है। तेजी से मरीज स्वस्थ भी हो रहे हैं।

जिला प्रशासन बांटेगा मास्क, की जाएगी माइक से अपील

  • बाजारों में सख्ती शुरू कर दी है। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क के नियमों का पालन नहीं करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं।
  • जो लोग नियमों का पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं, उन्हें ही वॉलेंटियर बनाया जाएगा।
  • चौराहे पर खड़े होकर मास्क बंटवाएंगे और माइक से लोगों से अपील करेंगे।
  • बाजार खोलने और बंद करने के समय सहित अन्य नियमों का पालन सख्ती से कराया जाएगा।
  • जिन क्षेत्रों में मरीज मिल रहे हैं, वहां सैंपलिंग बढ़ाएंगे।

भोपाल के अस्पतालों में बेड की स्थिति

सरकारी अस्पतालसामान्य/ऑक्सीजन। खाली/भरेआईसीयू बेड। खाली/भरे
जेपी47/99/5
एम्स205/3750/16
जीएमसी358/32100/50
चिरायु398/270100/32
प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटलसामान्य/ऑक्सीजन। खाली/भरेआईसीयू बेड। खाली/भरे
केयर मल्टी12/126/6
पीपुल्स हॉस्पिटल478/612/4
भोपाल केयर34/156/6
आराधना4/22/2
जेके हॉस्पिटल537/1139/11
राजदीप4/04/0
आरकेडीएफ224/000/00
