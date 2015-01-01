पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रेम-प्रसंग में धोखा:दिल टूटा तो प्रेमिका थाने पहुंची; बोली- 8 साल से मुझे चाहता था, अब दूसरी मिली तो मुझे छोड़ दिया

भोपाल33 मिनट पहले
जहांगीराबाद पुलिस ने लड़की की शिकायत पर आरोपी प्रेमी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
  • युवती की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया

भोपाल में 25 साल की युवती से रेप किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। आरोपी पिछले करीब 8 साल से युवती को झांसे में लेकर उसके साथ दुष्कर्म कर रहा था। अब घर वालों द्वारा दूसरी जगह शादी पक्की कर देने पर प्रेमी ने युवती को छोड़ दिया। काफी मनौव्वल के बाद भी जब प्रेमी शादी के लिए तैयार नहीं हुआ, तो युवती ने जहांगीराबाद थाने में उसके खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करा दी।

जहांगीराबाद पुलिस के अनुसार 25 वर्षीय पीड़ित जहांगीराबाद इलाके में रहती है। करीब 8 साल पहले कोचिंग जाने के दौरान उसकी पहचान बरखेड़ी निवासी गौरव दांडे से हुई थी। इसके बाद दोनों में दोस्ती हो गई। पीड़ित ने आरोप लगाया कि 1 दिसंबर 2016 को गौरव उसे अपने एक दोस्त के रूम पर ले गया। यहां पहली बार उसने उसके साथ ज्यादती की।

उस समय वह 21 साल की थी। इसके बाद गौरव उसके साथ लगातार दुष्कर्म करता रहा। अब जब वह शादी की बात करने लगी, तो वह मुकर गया। उसे पता चला कि गौरव कि कहीं और शादी पक्की हो गई है, इसलिए अब वह उसके साथ संबंध नहीं रखना चाहता है। उसने गौरव को समझाने की कोशिश की, लेकिन वह नहीं माना। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायालय में पेश कर दिया, जहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया गया।

काम नहीं करता गौरव

मामले की जांच कर रही एसआई रिद्धि शर्मा ने बताया कि आरोपी गौरव लॉकडाउन के पहले कोरियर कंपनी में जॉब करता था, लेकिन उसकी नौकरी छूट गई। अब वह छोटे-मोटे काम करता है। अभी नियमित कहीं भी नौकरी नहीं कर रहा।

गौरव के दोस्त का पता नहीं

एसआई रिद्धि ने बताया कि गौरव युवती को बरखेड़ी में अपने एक दोस्त के कमरे पर ले जाता था। वहीं पर उसने उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया था। अब वह लड़का वहां नहीं रहता है। वह किराए का मकान छोड़कर जा चुका है।

घर वाले एक-दूसरे को जानते थे

एसआई रिद्धि ने बताया कि दोनों का घर कुछ दूर पर ही है। दोनों के परिवार भी एक दूसरे को जानते थे, लेकिन उन्हें दोनों के संबंध के बारे में जानकारी नहीं थी। दोनों ने कभी भी घर पर इसके बारे में जानकारी नहीं दी थी।

