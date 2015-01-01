पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल में हादसा:अन्ना नगर स्थित आधा दर्जन से अधिक मॉड्यूलर शौचालय जले, पानी की टंकी में भी आग लगी; फायर बिग्रेड बुलाई गई

भोपाल
गोविंदपुरा स्थित अन्ना नगर के मॉड्यूलर शौचालय में आग लग गई।
  • ओडीएफ मुक्त भोपाल अभियान के तहत शौचालय 4 साल पहले बनाए गए थे

भोपाल के गोविंदपुरा इलाके में स्थित मॉड्यूलर सुलभ शौचालय में आग लग गई। आग वहां स्थित पानी की टंकी तक पहुंच गई। इसमें करीब आधा दर्जन से अधिक शौचालय जलकर खाक हो गए। यह नगर निगम ने खुले में शौच (ओडीएफ) मुक्त भोपाल अभियान के तहत 4 साल पहले बनाए थे। हालांकि आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है। अच्छी बात रही कि हादसे के दौरान उसमें कोई नहीं था।

गुरुवार दोपहर करीब 3:15 बजे गोविंदपुरा स्थित अन्ना नगर में आग लगने की सूचना फायर ब्रिगेड को मिली। फायर ब्रिगेड ने मौके पर पहुंचकर आग पर काबू पा लिया। आग ओडीएफ मुक्त भोपाल अभियान के तहत बनाए गए शौचालय और पानी की टंकी में लगी थी। इससे शौचालय पूरी तरह से जलकर खाक हो गए, हालांकि आग कैसे और किन परिस्थितियों में लगी इसका खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है। घटना की सूचना पुलिस के पास नहीं थी।

खुले में शौच की 200 से अधिक शिकायतें

कागजों में भोपाल को ओडीएफ फ्री का तमगा मिला हुआ है, लेकिन हर माह यहां 200 से अधिक शिकायतें खुले में शौच की आती हैं। शहर के लगभग सभी जोन में खुले में शौच की समस्या बनी हुई है। नगर निगम ने शहर के ओडीएफ प्वाइंटों को चिन्हित कर यहां अस्थाई शौचालयों को रखा था। बीते साल स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के नजदीकी दिनों में लोगों को इनके उपयोग की न सिर्फ सलाह दी गई, बल्कि जुर्माने की सख्ती भी की गई। देखरेख में इन शौचालयों की स्थिति बदहाल है। अधिकांश शौचालयों में पानी, बिजली, सफाई व्यवस्था नहीं है, तो कुछ जर्जर स्थिति में हैं। ऐसे में लोग भी इनका उपयोग नहीं करते।

यहां मुख्य रूप से रखे गए

शहर के अन्ना नगर, रायसेन रोड, करोंद, बागमुगालिया, बर्रई, गेंहूखेड़ा, अमरावर्द खुर्द, खानूगांव, रातीबड़, गोरागांव, आरिफ नगर, सुंदर नगर, खजूरी, चांदमारी, आनंद नगर, भानपुर क्षेत्र, ज्योतिबा फुले नगर समेत कई स्थानों से खुले में शौच की सबसे ज्यादा शिकायतें आती हैं।

