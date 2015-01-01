पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजधानी में 110 KM की रफ्तार से दौड़ी ट्रेन:भोपाल-हबीबगंज के बीच तीसरे रेलवे ट्रैक पर ट्रेन का ट्रायल रन, 8 कोच वाली ट्रेन को दौड़ाया

भोपाल और हबीबगंज स्टेशन के बीच 110 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से दौड़ी ट्रेन।
  • मुंबई सेंट्रल जोन के रेल संरक्षा आयुक्त एके जैन की मौजूदगी में हुआ नई रेल लाइन पर ट्रायल रन

भोपाल से हबीबगंज रेलवे स्टेशन के बीच नई रेल लाइन पर बुधवार को सुबह 11.30 बजे पहली बार ट्रेन का ट्रायल रन हुआ। 8 कोच वाली ट्रेन की रफ्तार 110 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा के आसपास रही। राजधानी के दोनों स्टेशनों के बीच बनी इस नई रेल लाइन पर ट्रायल रन किया गया था, जो मुंबई सेंट्रल जोन के रेल संरक्षा आयुक्त और डीआरएम भोपाल की मौजूदगी में किया गया। जल्द ही इसकी रिपोर्ट सामने आएगी। अगर नई रेल लाइन में कोई कमी नहीं मिली तो उस पर यात्री ट्रेनों को चलाने की अनुमति मिल जाएगी। नई लाइन पर ट्रेनों के संचालन से यात्रियों को बड़ा फायदा होगा।

भोपाल-हबीबगंज रेल खंड के बीच तीसरी रेल लाइन 7 किलोमीटर लंबी है। इस पर ट्रेन के ट्रायल रन के लिए रेलवे दो दिन से तैयारी कर रहा था। भोपाल रेल मंडल ने इसकी सूचना पहले ही जारी कर दी थी और कहा था कि तीसरी लाइन पर ट्रायल होना है, इसलिए लोग पटरी पार करने से बचें। लेकिन लोग कहां मानने वाले थे, लोग भोपाल और हबीबगंज आउटर ट्रैक पर रेल लाइन पार करने लगे। इस पर जीआरपी और आरपीएफ ने उन्हें वहां से सख्ती करके भगाया।

लोग पटरी पार न करें, इसलिए जवानों की ड्यूटी

ट्रायल के दौरान जीआरपी और आरपीएफ के जवानों को भारत टॉकीज ब्रिज, सुभाष फाटक, चेतक ब्रिज और हबीबगंज आउटर पर तैनात किया गया था। ये ऐसे स्थान हैं, जहां से लोग पटरी पार करते रहते हैं। सुबह पौने 11 बजे रेल संरक्षा आयुक्त एके जैन ने डीआरएम उदय बोरवणकर के साथ भोपाल रेलवे स्टेशन की तरफ से विंडो निरीक्षण किया। उसके बाद 11.30 बजे नई रेल लाइन पर हबीबगंज की तरफ से ट्रेन चलाकर ट्रायल किया गया। भोपाल से इटारसी के बीच तीसरी रेल लाइन का काम अलग-अलग रेल खंडों में चल रहा है, जबकि भोपाल से बीना के बीच नई रेल लाइन पर डेढ़ साल पहले ट्रेनों का आवागमन शुरू हो चुका था। केवल 7 KM का भोपाल और हबीबगंज के बीच ही तीसरी लाइन पर ट्रेनों का संचालन नहीं शुरू हो पाया था।

ट्रायल रन से पटरी पार करने वाले लोगों को भगाया
भोपाल से हबीबगंज के बीच तीन बड़े ओवर ब्रिज है, चौथा सुभाष फाटक पर बनकर तैयार हो गया है। सुभाष फाटक, रचना नगर और बरखेड़ी में तीन अंडरपास भी हैं। तब भी लोग रेलवे ट्रैक पार करने से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। बुधवार को जब नई लाइन पर ट्रायल के लिए रेलवे ने सख्ती की तो भोपाल और हबीबगंज आउटर पर ट्रैक के दोनों तरफ पटरी पार करने वालों की भीड़ जुट गई। यहां से लोगों को खदेड़ना पड़ा। भोपाल आउटर पर रेलवे, आरपीएफ के जवानों ने पटरी पार करने सख्ती दिखाई और लोगों को खदेड़ा, लेकिन पटरी पार करने वालों को हाथ जोड़कर मनाते दिखे।

इससे यात्रियों को क्या फायदा होगा?

  • ट्रेनें कम समय में एक से दूसरे स्टेशन के बीच पहुंच सकेंगी। यात्रियों को इंतजार नहीं करना पड़ेगा।
  • हबीबगंज व भोपाल स्टेशन पर नहीं रुकने वाली यानी सीधे गुजरने वाली यात्री ट्रेनों व गुड्स ट्रेनों को तेजी से पास दिया जा सकेगा।
  • भोपाल से बीना के बीच दो साल पहले 158 किलोमीटर लंबी तीसरी रेल लाइन पर रेल यातायात चालू हो चुका है।
  • मिसरोद से मंडीदीप के बीच हाल ही में तीसरी रेल लाइन चालू हुई है।
