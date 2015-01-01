पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ड्रोन से देखें नाइट कर्फ्यू:भोपाल में बाजार बंद होने के पहले भीड़भाड़; 10 नंबर मार्केट की दुकानें 8 बजे बंद, चौक बाजार में 9 बजे से सन्नाटा

भोपाल12 मिनट पहले
10 नंबर मार्केट भोपाल का एकमात्र बाजार है, जो नाइट कर्फ्यू के दो घंटे पहले 8 बजे से ही बंद हो रहा है।
  • नाइट कर्फ्यू में भोपाल के अलग-अलग क्षेत्र कैसे दिखते है, यहां ड्रोन वीडियो के जरिए देखिए ...

मध्य प्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल में 4 दिन से रोज कोरोना के 300 से ज्यादा नए मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। इसे देखते हुए शिवराज सरकार ने राजधानी में 21 नवंबर यानी शनिवार से रात 10 से सुबह 6 बजे तक नाइट कर्फ्यू लगा दिया है। सीएम शिवराज ने रविवार को भी बैठक ली और कहा कि बाजार बंद नहीं करना है, इससे नुकसान होता है।

भास्कर टीम ने रविवार रात तीन टाइम स्लॉट में ड्रोन के जरिए शहर और उसके प्रमुख बाजारों को दिखाया। 8 बजे- बाजार बंद होने से पहले, 8 बजे के बाद और 10 बजे के बाद, जब नाइट कर्फ्यू लागू लग जाता है।

10 नंबर मार्केट में 8 बजने के बाद व्यापारियों ने दुकानें बंद कर दीं।
शहर के कुछ व्यापारी संगठनों ने अपनी स्वेच्छा से रात को 8 बजे से बाजार बंद करने की सहमति दी, इसका असर ये रहा कि 10 नंबर और बिट्टन मार्केट पहले दिन से ही रात 8 बजे बंद हो गए। केवल दवा और दारू की दुकानें खुली रहीं। न्यू मार्केट और चौक-सराफा में इसका असर देखने को नहीं मिल रहा, यहां के व्यापारियों ने बाजार 9 बजे के आसपास ही दुकानें बंद कीं।

चौक-सराफा बाजार में नाइट कर्फ्यू के पहले ही बाजार बंद हो गया और व्यापारी घर चले गए। गलियों में सन्नाटा छा गया, लेकिन इससे लगे बुधवारा मार्केट में चाय की दुकानें खुली रहीं। हमीदिया रोड, नादरा बस स्टैंड में नाइट कर्फ्यू का असर दिखा, लेकिन वाहनों की आवाजाही जारी रही।

दस नंबर मार्केट बंद होने के बाद लोग अपने घर की तरफ जाते दिखे।
शाम 7.30 बजे - दस नंबर मार्केट
रविवार को छुट्टी का दिन, 10 नंबर बाजार ग्राहकों से खचाखच भरा था। बाजार 8 बजे बंद होना है, इसलिए लोगों में खरीदी करने के लिए हड़बड़ी है। बिट्टन मार्केट तक गाड़ियों की कतार लगी हुई है। दुकानों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन दिखाई नहीं दिया। बिना मास्क के लोग घूमते मिले। 8 बजते ही 10 नंबर मार्केट में शटर गिरने लगे। व्यापारियों ने खुद से दुकानें बंद कीं और घर जाने लगे। 15-20 मिनट में पूरे बाजार में सन्नाटा हो गया। लोग सामान खरीदकर हड़बडी में निकलते दिखे।

8.30 बजे- न्यू मार्केट
पूरी तरह खुला, यहां के व्यापारी एसोसिएशन ने 8 बजे से बाजार बंद करने को लेकर सहमति नहीं दी। हनुमान मंदिर के सामने लगी दुकानों पर लोगों की खचाखच भीड़ दिखी। टॉप एंड टाउन में लोग इत्मीनान से आइसक्रीम का लुत्फ लेते दिखे। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग यहां पर गायब है, बिना मास्क लोग दिख रहे हैं। दस बजे के बाद न्यू मार्केट पूरी तरह से बंद हो पाया। रोशनपुरा चौराहे पर सन्नाटा था और कुछ गाड़ियां घर जाती दिखीं।

न्यू मार्केट के रोशनपुरा चौराहे पर 10 बजे के बाद वाहनों की आवाजाही भी कम हो गई।
9 बजे- सराफा-चौक बाजार
सराफा-चौक बाजार 9 बजे तक लगभग बंद हो चुका था, यहां पर इक्का-दुक्का दुकान ही खुली दिखाई दीं। यहां तक की गलियों में भी शटर बंद हो चुके थे। दुकानें और खोमचे वालों के चले जाने से घंटाघर में सन्नाटा रहा। पुलिस की गाड़ी सायरन बजाते निकल गई। बीच-बीच में पुलिसकर्मी दुकान बंद नहीं होने पर समझाइश दे रहे हैं।

कुछ व्यापारी मिले, पूछने पर नाराज हो गए। बोले- कुछ दिन ही शादी विवाह के बचे हैं, उसमें भी बाजार बंद करने की अनिवार्यता कर दी। पहले से ही घाटे में चल रहे हैं। चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स के सदस्य आलोक जैन पंचरतन ने कहा- 25 नवंबर, देवउठनी ग्यारस से शादियां शुरू हो रही हैं और 15 दिसंबर तक ही होंगी। इसके बाद शादियों का कोई मुहूर्त नहीं है। इसी समय थोड़ा व्यापार होता तो सरकार ने उसमें नाइट कर्फ्यू लगाने की घोषणा कर दी। फिर ये भी चाह रहे हैं कि 8 बजे से बाजार बंद कर दें। ऐसे में बाजार में ज्यादा भीड़ होगी ही।

पुराने भोपाल के बुधवारा में दस बजे तक दुकानें बंद नहीं कराई जा सकीं। चाय की दुकानों पर भीड़ जुटी रही।
रात 9.35 बजे बुधवारा बाजार

सराफा-चौक बाजार से लगे बुधवारा मार्केट में चाय की दुकानें खुली रहीं और यहां पर काफी भीड़ दिखी। पुलिस वाले भी यहां पर चाय पीते दिखे। सड़कों पर वाहनों की आवाजाही ज्यादा रही।

10.15 बजे नाइट कर्फ्यू लगने के बाद
हमीदिया रोड, नादरा बस स्टैंड में 10 बजे के बाद दुकानें बंद हो गईं। कर्फ्यू का असर दिखा, लेकिन वाहनों की आवाजाही पर कोई रोक नहीं है। पुलिस की मैजिक सायरन बजाती गुजर रही है। शहर के सबसे व्यस्त बोर्ड आफिस चौराहे पर पुलिस बैरिकेडिंग लगाकर लोगों की चेकिंग करती रही, सड़कों पर कुछ वाहनों की आवाजाही दिखी, वहीं बाकी सब कुछ बंद ही रहा।

