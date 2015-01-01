पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Bhopal Railway Station Will Be The Model, Most Emphasis On Safety Of Passengers; Visit Complete, Each Agency Will Carry Its Own Responsibility

प्रोजेक्ट हिफाजत:भोपाल रेलवे स्टेशन बनेगा मॉडल, यात्रियों की सुरक्षा पर सबसे ज्यादा जोर; विजिट पूरी, हर एजेंसी अपनी अलग जिम्मेदारी निभाएगी

भोपाल12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्लान तैयार -मुसाफिरखाने में महिला से हुए गैंगरेप के बाद रेलवे बोर्ड, जीआरपी और आरपीएफ आया हरकत में
  • रेलवे, जीआरपी, आरपीएफ, आरटीओ व भोपाल ट्रैफिक पुलिस समेत 5 एजेंसियां

(विशाल त्रिपाठी) भोपाल रेलवे स्टेशन के मुसाफिरखाने में महिला से हुए गैंगरेप के बाद रेलवे बोर्ड, जीआरपी और आरपीएफ हरकत में आ गया है। खासकर महिलाओं के साथ-साथ सभी यात्रियों की सुविधा और सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर भोपाल रेलवे स्टेशन को मॉडल स्टेशन के तौर पर विकसित करने का प्लान तैयार किया गया है। इसे नाम दिया गया है ‘प्रोजेक्ट हिफाजत’।

रेलवे, जीआरपी, आरपीएफ, आरटीओ और भोपाल ट्रैफिक पुलिस समेत पांच एजेंसियां मिलकर इस प्रोजेक्ट पर काम शुरू कर चुकी हैं। अभी तक सभी का ज्यादा ध्यान हबीबगंज रेलवे स्टेशन को दुरुस्थ करने का था। एसपी रेल भोपाल हितेश चौधरी के मुताबिक अब भोपाल रेलवे स्टेशन पर यात्रियों की सुविधा और सुरक्षा बढ़ाने के लिए काम को पांच अलग-अलग कैटेगरी में बांटा गया है। हर एजेंसी अपनी अलग जिम्मेदारी निभाएगी। इसके लिए जरूरी विजिट कर ली गई हैं।

5 कैटेगरी में बंटेगी सुरक्षा
1. सीसीटीवी कैमरे व लाइटिंग:- स्टेशन के आउटर तक सीसीटीवी कैमरे और लाइटिंग की व्यवस्था करवाना। 3 बार विजिट कर ऐसे स्थान चिन्हित किए गए हैं, जहां कैमरे और लाइट लगाने की जरूरत है।
अभी क्या : फिलहाल भोपाल स्टेशन पर 90 कैमरे लगे हैं।

2. पूरे स्टाफ का वेरिफिकेशन:- भोपाल स्टेशन और यहां से गुजरने वालीं ट्रेनों में काम करने वाले निजी स्टाफ की मॉनिटरिंग। इन सभी का पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन करवाया जाएगा, ताकि भविष्य में कोई गड़बड़ी होने पर असुविधा न हो।
अभी क्या : बहुत से लोगों का वेरिफिकेशन नहीं होता है।

3. बाउंड्रीवॉल, टूटी दीवारों की मरम्मत:-स्टेशन के आउटर तक करीब 650 फीट लंबी बाउंड्रीवॉल बनवाना और टूटी हुई दीवारों की मरम्मत करवाना। साथ ही प्लेटफॉर्म की लंबाई भी बड़वाए जाने का प्लान बनाया गया है।
अभी क्या : आपराधिक तत्व टूटी हुई बाउंड्रीवॉल के रास्ते स्टेशन पर आकर वारदात करते हैं।

4. पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट व्यवस्थित करवाना:-यात्रियों को स्टेशन तक लाने वाले पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट की व्यवस्था को दुरुस्थ करना। इसके तहत स्टेशन की पार्किंग के साथ-साथ ऑटो और कैब सेवा को लेकर भी विस्तृत प्लान बनाया गया है।
अभी क्या : स्टेशन के दोनों तरफ ट्रैफिक जाम लगता रहता है।

5. कंट्रोल रूम और पुलिस बूथ:-स्टेशन पर कंट्रोल रूम भी तैयार किया जाएगा। साथ ही प्लेटफॉर्म पर (6 नं. की तरफ) पुलिस बूथ और बनाया जाएगा, ताकि यात्री अपनी शिकायत फौरन दर्ज करवा सकें।
अभी क्या : फिलहाल भोपाल स्टेशन पर एक ही पुलिस बूथ है, जो नाकाफी है। यात्री शिकायत करने परेशान रहते हैं।

लॉन्ग टाइम प्रोजेक्ट
प्लेटफॉर्म की लंबाई बढ़ाकर आउटर की बाउंड्रीवॉल और फेंसिंग करवाना, आउटर पर हाई क्वालिटी विजन कैमरा-लाइटिंग, पश्चिम रेलवे कॉलोनी में अवैध प्रवेश रोकना, प्लेटफॉर्म- 6 पर नए भवन के बीच में महिला प्रसाधन की व्यवस्था।

यात्री कृपया ध्यान दें

यहां ज्यादा अपराध

  • मुसाफिर खाना
  • स्टेशन पर अवैध एंट्री-एग्जिट पॉइंट
  • मोबाइल चार्जिंग पॉइंट के पास
  • टिकट काउंटर्स
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोलिंस डिक्शनरी ने लॉकडाउन को वर्ड ऑफ 2020 चुना; ब्राजील ने चीनी वैक्सीन का ट्रायल रोका - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें