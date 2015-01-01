पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रेम जाल में फंसाने वाली लड़की गिरफ्तार:भोपाल में झांसा देकर पहले कमरे में ले जाती थी, कुछ देर बाद साथी पुलिस बनकर पहुंच जाते थे; ब्लैकमेल करते थे

भोपाल36 मिनट पहले
पिपलानी पुलिस ने लूट और ब्लैकमेलिंग के इस खेल में लड़की समेत दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
  • लड़की समेत दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार, दो अभी फरार बताए जा रहे
  • अब तक चार अपराध दर्ज हो चुके, तीन मामले में इसी तरह के

भोपाल में युवकों को प्रेम चाल में फंसाकर लूट करने वाली लड़की समेत दो आरोपी पकड़े गए हैं। आरोपी करीब दो साल से इसी तरह से लोगों को ब्लैकमेल और लूट कर रहे थे। लड़की पहले युवक को बातों में फंसाकर उसे सूने फ्लैट पर ले जाती थी। उसके बाद उसके दोस्त नकली पुलिसकर्मी बनकर छापा मारते थे। युवक को देह व्यापार में फंसाने का झांसा कर उससे रुपए और सोने आदि छीन लेते थे। अब तक इस तरह की तीन वारदातें आरोपी कबूल कर चुके हैं। एनडीपीएस के मामले में भी गिरफ्तार हो चुके हैं।

टीआई पिपलानी चैन सिंह रघुवंशी ने बताया कि गत 12 अक्टूबर को 28 साल के दाऊद खान पिता आफाक खान के साथ लूट हुई थी। पहले तो दाऊद ने किसी को कुछ नहीं बताया, लेकिन बाद में उसने अधिकारियों से शिकायत की। जांच के बाद पुलिस ने इस मामले में गुरुवार दोपहर मूलत: ग्वालियर निवासी 35 साल के योगेन्द्र विश्वकर्मा और 22 साल की आरती शर्मा उर्फ आसमा खान को गिरफ्तार किया। दोनों एक साथ ही रहते हैं। पूछताछ में उन्होंने दाऊद से लूट और ब्लैकमेल करने की बात कबूल कर ली।

इस तरह दोस्ती हुई

दाऊद ने बताया कि पिपलानी में रहने वाले उसके दोस्त अंटू ने आरती शर्मा उर्फ आसमा खान से मिलाया था। दोस्ती होने के बाद वे ही उसे कटारा हिल्स स्थित एक फ्लैट पर ले गए। यहां उसने उन्हें वहां बंद कर दिया। थोड़ी देर बाद योगेंद्र विश्वकर्मा और आलोक शर्मा पहुंच गए। वह फ्लैट में घुस आए और खुद को पुलिसकर्मी बताते हुए डांट फटकार करने लगे। उन्होंने उससे केस से बचाने के नाम पर 11 हजार नगद एवं 2 तोला वजनी सोने की चैन छीन ली।

रेप केस में फंसाने के नाम पर धमकाते थे

टीआई रघुवंशी ने बताया कि पीड़ित बदनामी के डर से किसी को कुछ नहीं बताते थे। इसी का आरोपी फायदा उठाते थे। आरोपी दो साल पहले ही ग्वालियर से भोपाल आए हैं। आरोपी जाल में फंसे युवक को बलात्कार के केस में फंसा देने की धमकी देकर ब्लैकमेल करते थे। अब तक वे इस तरह से तीन लोगों को फंसाकर पैसा ऐंठ चुके हैं।

चेन फाइनेंस कंपनी में रखी

मुख्य आरोपी योगेंद्र विश्वकर्मा इसी तरह के कई युवतियों से संपर्क हैं। पूर्व में भी यह अन्य युवतियों के साथ गिरफ्तार हो चुका है। आरोपियों ने दाऊद से छीन चेन मुथूट फाइनेंस कंपनी में गिरवी रखी है। पुलिस को इस मामले में अब आलोक शर्मा और अंटू उर्फ कौशल की तलाश है।

