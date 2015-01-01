पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल में घटना:शराब के नशे में महिला ने झुग्गी में लगाई आग; गैस सिलेंडर फटने से हड़कंप मचा, 4 से ज्यादा फायर स्टेशन से गाड़ियां भेजी गई

भोपाल15 मिनट पहले
आग से झुग्गियों के आसपास रखीं 3 से ज्यादा बाइक जल गईं। इससे 5 से ज्यादा परिवार अब खुले आसमान के नीचे आ गए हैं।
  • एक घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद पाया जा सका आग पर काबू, 5 से अधिक झुग्गियां जली
  • तीन से ज्यादा बाइक जलीं, अच्छी बात रही कि इसमें कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ

भोपाल में देर रात एक महिला ने शराब के नशे में झुग्गी में आग लगा दी। इसके कारण एक सिलेंडर में ब्लास्ट हो गया, जिससे आग आसपास की झुग्गियों में फैल गई और हड़कंप मच गया। सूचना मिलते ही शहर के 4 से ज्यादा फायर स्टेशनों से गाड़ी भेजी गई और करीब 1 घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया जा सका। हालांकि आगजनी में किसी तरह की जनहानि नहीं हुई है, लेकिन 5 से अधिक परिवार अब ठंड में खुले आसमान के नीचे आ गए हैं। पुलिस महिला की तलाश में जुट गई है। हादसे में 3 से ज्यादा बाइक जल गईं।

हादसे में पांच से ज्यादा झुग्गियां जल गईं।
हादसे में पांच से ज्यादा झुग्गियां जल गईं।

फायर फाइटर पंकज यादव और फारूक ने बताया कि मंगलवार रात बजे छोला मंदिर थाना क्षेत्र के सुंदर नगर में आग लगने की सूचना मिली थी। मौके पर पहुंचने पर 5 से अधिक झुग्गियां आग की चपेट में थी और लोग यहां-वहां भाग रहे थे। आग को देखते हुए छोला मंदिर, गांधीनगर, कबाड़ खाने और पुल बोगदा से फायर की गाड़ियां बुलाई गई। करीब 1 घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद रात 2 बजे तक टीम ने आग पर पूरी तरह से काबू पा लिया था। पंकज ने बताया कि यहां रहने वाली एक महिला ने शराब के नशे में खुद की झुग्गी में आग लगा दी थी। इससे अंदर रखा सिलेंडर फट गया था। इससे आग आसपास की झुग्गियों में भी फैल गई। महिला मौके से फरार हो गई। पुलिस को जानकारी दे दी गई है। इसके अलावा आग बुझाते समय एक फायर फाइटर के पैर में चोट आ गई।

आग के कारण गैस सिलेंडर फटने से आग इलाके में फैल गई थी।
आग के कारण गैस सिलेंडर फटने से आग इलाके में फैल गई थी।

आग लगाने के कारणों का खुलासा नहीं

छोला मंदिर पुलिस के अनुसार अब तक की पूछताछ में सामने आया है कि यहीं रहने वाली एक महिला ने शराब पीने के बाद झुग्गी में आग लगा दी थी। वह अब फरार है। उसकी तलाश की जा रही हैं। उसके पकड़े जाने के बाद ही पता चल सकेगा कि उसने ऐसा क्यों किया?

