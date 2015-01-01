पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  • Bhopal Weather, Winter News Update; Minimum Temperature To Rise In Madhya Pradesh Capital City

सूखी ठंडी हवाओं ने मौसम बदला:भोपाल में दो साल बाद नवंबर में अब तक की तीसरी सबसे सर्द रात; न्यूनतम तापमान 11.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंचा

भोपाल7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बड़े तालाब में वोटिंग का मजा लेती लड़कियां। हालांकि किसी ने भी मास्क नहीं लगाया। फोटो- अनिल दिक्षित
  • शनिवार-रविवार की रात को 10.5 डिग्री था
  • वर्ष 2018 में सबसे कम 11.4 डिग्री था

राजधानी में दो साल बाद नवंबर माह में सोमवार-मंगलवार की अब तक की तीसरी बार सबसे सर्द रात हुई है। इससे पहले शनिवार-रविवार की रात दो साल की सबसे सर्द रही थी। यह 10.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ गया था, जो सामान्य से 4 डिग्री कम था। इससे पहले वर्ष 2018 में नवंबर में सबसे सर्द रात 11.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस की थी। जबकि वर्ष 2017 में नवंबर में रात को न्यूनतम तापमान 9.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा था। अभी उत्तर भारत से आने वाली बर्फबारी के कारण ठंडक बढ़ गई है। मौसम वैज्ञानिक पीके साहा के अनुसार एक दो दिन में न्यूनतम तापमान और नीचे जा सकता है। यह वर्ष 2017 के रिकॉर्ड को भी तोड़ सकता है।

ठंडी सूखी हवाओं के कारण मौसम बदला

साहा ने बताया कि उत्तर से ठंडी सूखी हवाएं आने लगी हैं। इसी के कारण रात का पारा सामान्य से 2 डिग्री गिरकर 11.6 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया। अगर यह हवाएं अब लगातार आती हैं, तो नवंबर की रातें और सर्द हो सकती हैं। वर्तमान में चक्रवातीय तूफान ( गति ) उत्तरी सोमालिया के पास पहुंचकर कमजोर हो चुका है, जबकि दक्षिणी बंगाल की खाड़ी में सक्रिय अति निम्न दाब क्षेत्र (डिप्रेशन) अगले 24 घंटों में चक्रवातीय तूफान के रूप में और प्रभावशाली होने की संभावना बनी हुई।

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ एक चक्रवातीय परिसंचरण के रूप में अफगानिस्तान के आसपास 65 डिग्री पूर्व देशांतर के सहारे 30 डिग्री उत्तर अक्षांश के उत्तर में संयुग्मित ट्रफ के साथ सक्रिय है। जबकि प्रेरित चक्रवातीय परिसंचरण दक्षिण-पश्चिमी राजस्थान के ऊपर अवस्थित है। इसी कारण ठंड और बढ़ सकती है।

भोपाल में मौसम की चाल

दिनदिन का अधिकतम तापमानरात का न्यूनतम तापमान
23 नवंबर28.8 (0)12.2 (-1)
22 नवंबर26.3 (-2)10.5 (-4)
21 नवंबर25.0 (-4)12.0 (-3)
20 नवंबर25.8 (-3)16.8 (+2)
19 नवंबर31.3 (+2)19.4 (+5)
18 नवंबर32.9 (+4)18.6 (+4)
17 नवंबर31.5 (+3)18.6 (+4)
16 नवंबर32.4 (+3)17.7 (+3)
15 नवंबर32.3 (+3)18.7 (+4)

नोट : तापमान सामान्य से ज्यादा (+) और सामान्य से कम​​​​​ (-)।

