भोपाल में मौसम का बदलता मिजाज:हवाओं के अचानक दिशा बदलने से भोपाल में रात का तापमान 1.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक बढ़ा; 26 के बाद फिर सर्दी जोर पकड़ेगी

भोपाल13 मिनट पहले
हवाओं के रुख बदलने का सबसे ज्यादा असर भोपाल पर पड़ा। इसके कारण तापमान में 1.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस की बढ़ोतरी हो गई। यह फोटो भोपाल के बड़े तालाब का शाम के समय का है।
  • रात का तापमान 10.5 डिग्री से बढ़कर 12.2 डिग्री तक पहुंचा
  • अभी रात और दिन के तापमान में इसी तरह उतार-चढ़ाव रहेगा

राजधानी में मौसम के मिजाज लगातार बदल रहे हैं। दो साल बाद नवंबर माह में शनिवार-रविवार की रात अब तक की सबसे सर्द रही, लेकिन रविवार-सोमवार की रात में अचानक हवाओं का रुख बदलने से तापमान 1.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस बढ़कर 12.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंच गया।

रविवार-सोमवार को अचानक तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हवाओं के रुख बदलने के कारण हो गई। भोपाल में रात को लिंक रोड-1 पर धुंध भी रही।
रविवार-सोमवार को अचानक तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हवाओं के रुख बदलने के कारण हो गई। भोपाल में रात को लिंक रोड-1 पर धुंध भी रही।

मौसम वैज्ञानिक पीके साहा ने बताया कि उत्तर से आने वाली ठंडी हवाओं के कारण तापमान में गिरावट आई थी, लेकिन रविवार को हवाओं की दिशा दक्षिण पूर्वी हों गईं। इसका सबसे ज्यादा असर राजधानी भोपाल पर पड़ा। इसके कारण तापमान बढ़ गया। हालांकि यह अब भी सामान्य से 1 डिग्री कम है। इसी कारण दिन का पारा भी 1.3 डिग्री बढ़कर 26.3 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया। हालांकि यह सामान्य से अब भी 2 डिग्री कम है। शनिवार को यह 25.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस था।

भोपाल के बड़े तालाब में एक बार फिर क्रूज शुरू हो गया।
भोपाल के बड़े तालाब में एक बार फिर क्रूज शुरू हो गया।
बड़ी झील का सुबह-सुबह का नजारा।
बड़ी झील का सुबह-सुबह का नजारा।

26 के बाद फिर बढ़ेगी ठंड

साहा ने बताया कि अभी दो तीन दिन तक इसी तरह थोड़ी गर्मी रहेगी। हालांकि यह तापमान ज्यादा से ज्यादा एक से डेढ़ डिग्री तक ही बढ़ेगा। इसके बाद 26 या 27 को पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के आने से ठंड बढ़ जाएगी। दक्षिण-पश्चिमी अरब सागर में सक्रिय अतितीव्र चक्रवातीय तूफान ( गति ) के अगले तीन घंटों में सोमालिया तट से टकराने की संभावना है, जबकि 28 डिग्री उत्तर अक्षांश के उत्तर में 85 डिग्री पूर्व देशांतर के सहारे एक ट्रफ लाइन अवस्थित है। वर्तमान में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ एक ट्रफ के रूप में समुद्र तल से 3.1 किमी व 3.6 किमी की ऊँचाई के मध्य सक्रिय है। साथ ही दक्षिणी बंगाल की खाड़ी में सुस्पष्ट निम्न दाब क्षेत्र सक्रिय है।

भोपाल के बोट क्लब पंप हाउस के पास श्यामला हिल्स को जा रही पाइप लाइन से पानी लीकेज होने पर इंद्रधनुष बना। फोटो- अनिल दीक्षित
भोपाल के बोट क्लब पंप हाउस के पास श्यामला हिल्स को जा रही पाइप लाइन से पानी लीकेज होने पर इंद्रधनुष बना। फोटो- अनिल दीक्षित
