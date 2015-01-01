पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Bhopal's Only Grand Mahalakshmi Temple Illuminated With Light, Special Adornment Of Mahalaxmi

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दिवाली पर महालक्ष्मी का महाश्रृंगार:भोपाल के एकमात्र महालक्ष्मी मंदिर दूधिया रोशनी से जगमगाया, विशेष श्रृंगार हुआ, शाम को महाआरती

भोपाल21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मां महालक्ष्मी का विशेष श्रृंगार किया गया।
  • शांति के प्रतीक के रूप में महालक्ष्मी मंदिर दूधिया रोशनी से जगमगाया
  • फूलों से लेकर लाइटिंग तक में सफेद रंग का उपयोग किया गया है

भोपाल के नेहरू नगर स्थित करुणाधाम आश्रम का एक मात्र महालक्ष्मी मंदिर दिवाली पर दूधिया रोशनी में जगमगा रहा है। मां महालक्ष्मी का विशेष साज श्रृंगार किया गया है। मनमोहक प्रतिमा के दर्शन कर भक्तों ने वैभव की कामना की। साथ ही आज शाम को छह बजे महालक्ष्मी का विशेष पूजन और महाआरती की जाएगी।

मंदिर परिसर को फूलों से लेकर लाइटिंग तक के लिए सफेद रंग की थीम का प्रयोग किया गया है।
मंदिर परिसर को फूलों से लेकर लाइटिंग तक के लिए सफेद रंग की थीम का प्रयोग किया गया है।

मंदिर परिसर को फूलों से लेकर लाइटिंग तक के लिए सफेद रंग की थीम का प्रयोग किया गया है। मंदिर समिति के प्रवक्ता अजय कोतवाल ने बताया कि समय की जरूरत को देखते हुए शांति के माहौल के लिए सफेद रंग की थीम सजावट के लिए रखी गई। दो क्विंटल फूलों का उपयोग किया गया। मंदिर सुबह 6 से रात 12 बजे तक खुला रहेगा। 25000 वर्गफीट क्षेत्र में की गई सजावट के दौरान इस बात का खास ध्यान रखा जा रहा है कि मंदिर पहुंचने वाले हर श्रद्धालु का मास्क व टेंपरेचर चैक हो सके। साथ ही हाथों को सैनिटाइज करने के साथ ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को मेंटेन करवाया जा रहा है।

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर के अंदर का दृश्य। सुबह सेही श्रृदालु मंदिर पहुंचने लगे।
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर के अंदर का दृश्य। सुबह सेही श्रृदालु मंदिर पहुंचने लगे।

श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या ज्यादा होने पर निगरानी के लिए जगह-जगह सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए गए हैं, जिससे किसी को परेशानी न हो। दीपावली पर सबसे खास बात यह भी रहेगी कि मां लक्ष्मी को सुबह के समय मेहरून व शाम को गहरे हरे रंग का लहंगा पहनाया जाएगा। साथ ही कमल के फूल की माला से उनका परंपरागत श्रंगार भी किया जाएगा। पूजन शाम छह बजे शुरू होगा।

महालक्ष्मी की आरती करते श्रद्धालुगण।
महालक्ष्मी की आरती करते श्रद्धालुगण।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंव्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां, उन्होंने अब तक बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें