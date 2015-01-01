पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Birla Temple Time Changed, Power Will Remain In Many Areas For 4 Hours ... What Will Happen In The City, Read Here

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भोपाल में आज के इवेंट्स:बिड़ला मंदिर का समय बदला, 4 घंटे तक कई इलाकों में बिजली गुल रहेगी... शहर में कब-क्या होगा, यहां पढ़ें

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आपके लिए जरूरी अपडेट्स …

मौसम

  • साफ, शुष्क अधिकतम तापमान 29 डिग्री। न्यूनतम 13 डिग्री।

बिजली कटौती

  • सुबह 9 से दोपहर एक बजे तक भूमिका रेजीडेंसी, शिर्डीपुरम्, गणपति एन्क्लेव, फाइन एन्क्लेव, मानसरोवर कॉलेज और आसपास का क्षेत्र।
  • सुबह दोपहर 2 से शाम 4 बजे तक IBD हॉलमार्क सिटी और आसपास का क्षेत्र।

म्यूजिक/डांस

  • 'गमक' के अंतर्गत डॉ. श्रीकांत तारे का व्याख्यान और रजत कुलकर्णी-कौस्तुभ मुले का गायन 6:30 बजे गायन। जनजातीय संग्रहालय।

एग्जीबिशन/वर्कशॉप

  • लेडीज सूट समुंद्रम्, गौहर महल, सुबह 11 बजे से रात 8 बजे तक
  • गीता बारिया की पेंटिंग एग्जीबिशन, जनजातीय संग्रहालय, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • माह का प्रादर्श, इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय मानव संग्रहालय, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • बाल नाट्य कार्यशाला, मायाराम सुरजन भवन, दोपहर 12 बजे

धर्म/समाज

  • प्रसिद्ध लक्ष्मीनारायण बिड़ला मंदिर का सर्दी के चलते समय में बदलाव। अब सुबह 6-12 बजे तक और शाम को 3.30 से 8.30 बजे तक खुलेगा। पहले सुबह 5.30 से 11.30 बजे और शाम को 4 से 9 बजे तक खुलता था।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें