  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  • Shivraj Singh Chouhan | BJP Election Manifesto Update; Shivraj Chouhan, BJP Sankalp Patra For Madhya Pradesh (MP) By Election 2020

भाजपा का संकल्प पत्र:भाजपा चुनाव प्रचार थमने के चार दिन पहले जारी कर रही है 28 सीटों पर संकल्प पत्र; दावा- इसमें विकास का रोड मैप

भोपाल29 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
अनूपपुर की सभा में बुधवार को मंत्री बिसाहूलाल सिंह के साथ मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान।
  • सीएम शिवराज, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष शर्मा और केंद्रीय मंत्री तोमर अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में जारी करेंगे संकल्प पत्र
  • मुख्यमंत्री मलहरा, अनूपपुर और सांची में उमा भारती के साथ जारी करेंगे संकल्प पत्र
  • विपक्ष ने कहा- भाजपा जो संकल्प पत्र ला रही है, उसमें भी सिंधिया का फोटो नदारद है

मध्य प्रदेश में चुनाव प्रचार थमने में चार दिन बाकी हैं, ऐसे में 28 अक्टूबर को 28 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में भाजपा संकल्प पत्र जारी कर रही है। भाजपा ने इसे विकास का रोडमैप बताया है। सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान मलहरा, अनूपपुर और सांची में पूर्व सीएम उमा भारती के साथ जारी करेंगे संकल्प पत्र। वहीं प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा और केंद्रीय मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर अलग-अलग विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में सभा करने के साथ ही संकल्प पत्र जारी करेंगे।

इधर, कांग्रेस ने संकल्प पत्र को लेकर फिर से भाजपा और सिंधिया को टारगेट किया है। प्रदेश प्रवक्ता नरेंद्र सलूजा ने कहा कि भाजपा जो संकल्प पत्र ला रही है, उसमें भी सिंधिया का फोटो नदारद है। इसके पहले सिंधिया का फोटो अपने डिजिटल प्रचार रथ से गायब किया, फिर स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची में उनका नाम दसवें नंबर पर डाला, उनके एक भी समर्थक का नाम स्टार प्रचारक की सूची में शामिल नहीं किया और अब संकल्प पत्र में सिंधिया का फोटो नहीं है।

पार्टी के प्रदेश महामंत्री भगवानदास सबनानी ने बताया कि 28 अक्टूबर को भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता उपचुनाव वाली सभी 28 विधानसभाओं में एक साथ संकल्प पत्र जारी करेंगे। अलग-अलग विधानसभाओं में जारी होने वाले संकल्प पत्रों में विधानसभा के विकास का रोड मैप होगा।

विपक्ष ने कहा- किरकिरी से बचने के लिए साफ्ट कॉपी भेजी
ये संकल्प पत्र साफ्ट कॉपी में सभी प्रत्याशियों को भेजा गया है। इस पर भी विपक्ष का कहना है कि ऐसा किरकिरी से बचने के लिए किया गया है। नरेंद्र सलूजा ने बताया कि डिजिटल रथ से फोटो ग़ायब के बाद हुई किरकिरी से बचने के लिए भाजपा ने इस बार नया तरीका निकाला है। संकल्प पत्र की प्रति सॉफ्ट कॉपियों में सारे प्रत्याशियों को भेजी गई है, उसमें सिंधिया का फोटो तो शामिल नहीं है, लेकिन प्रत्याशियों को कहा गया है कि वह चाहे तो एक-दो अतिरिक्त पेज लगाकर किसी का भी अतिरिक्त फोटो इस संकल्प पत्र में जोड़ सकते हैं, लेकिन भाजपा के नेतृत्व ने सिंधिया का फोटो इस संकल्प पत्र में शामिल नहीं किया है, उन्हें अतिरिक्त बना दिया गया है।

यहां नेता जारी करेंगे संकल्प पत्र
सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान बड़ा मलहरा, अनूपपुर, सांची और प्रदेश अध्यक्ष विष्णुदत्त शर्मा अशोकनगर में विधानसभा में संकल्प पत्र जारी करेंगे। सांची में सीएम शिवराज के साथ पूर्व सीएम उमा भारती एवं अनूपपुर में पूर्व मंत्री राजेन्द्र शुक्ला उपस्थित रहेंगे। केंद्रीय मंत्री नरेन्द्र सिंह तोमर करेरा, पोहरी एवं सांवेर में मौजूद रहेंगे। मेहगांव में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमा भारती, लालसिंह आर्य, नेपानगर में राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री कैलाश विजयवर्गीय, केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री फग्गनसिंह कुलस्ते एवं पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष नंदकुमार सिंह चौहान जारी करेंगे।

सुमावली एवं भांडेर में पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री एवं राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया, आगर में प्रदेश शासन के मंत्री ओमप्रकाश सखलेचा एवं पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ सत्यनारायण जटिया, सुवासरा में पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय सह कोषाध्यक्ष सुधीर गुप्ता एवं प्रदेश शासन के मंत्री जगदीश देवड़ा, बदनावर में वरिष्ठ नेता कृष्णमुरारी मोघे एवं प्रदेश महामंत्री कविता पाटीदार, डबरा में प्रदेश शासन के मंत्री डॉ. नरोत्तम मिश्रा, सुरखी में जारी करेंगे।

