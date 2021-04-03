पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वैलेंटाइन-डे की वजह से पचमढ़ी फुल:बदल सकता है भाजपा विधायकों का ट्रेनिंग डेस्टिनेशन

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तारीख बदलने के बाद भी नहीं मिल रही जगह, उज्जैन में हो सकता है कार्यक्रम। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
तारीख बदलने के बाद भी नहीं मिल रही जगह, उज्जैन में हो सकता है कार्यक्रम। (फाइल फोटो)
  • 100-150 कमरों की जरूरत, इतने हिल स्टेशन पर खाली नहीं

भाजपा विधायकों की ट्रेनिंग जगह बदल सकती है। वेलेंटाइन-डे के कारण मप्र के हिल स्टेशन पचमढ़ी में पर्यटकों की संख्या ज्यादा है। होटलों में पहले से बुकिंग है। दो दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण वर्ग में विधायकों के साथ 175 प्रतिनिधि (डेलीगेट) शामिल होने हैं। भाजपा को करीब 100 से 150 कमरों की जरूरत है। इतने कमरे मिल नहीं रहे। इसी को देखते हुए किसी नई जगह पर विधायकों का प्रशिक्षण वर्ग किया जाएगा। यह जगह एक-दो दिन में तय हो जाएगी। उज्जैन, खजुराहो या जबलपुर के बारे में किया जा रहा है। उज्जैन की संभावना ज्यादा है।

यह प्रशिक्षण वर्ग इसलिए भी खास है, क्योंकि सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया खेमे और कांग्रेस से भाजपा में आने के बाद चुनाव जीतने वाले विधायकों का मूल भाजपा विधायकों के साथ तालमेल बिठाना है। इस दौरान 43 प्रदेश पदाधिकारी व मोर्चे के अध्यक्ष भी रहेंगे। पार्टी की रीति-नीति के साथ इन सभी को समन्वय की नसीहत दी जानी है। इसीलिए यह प्रशिक्षण वर्ग रखा गया है। पहले इसे 13 व 14 फरवरी को होना था, लेकिन वेलेंटाइन-डे के कारण इसे 12-13 फरवरी किया गया।

वोटर जोड़ो अभियान की रूपरेखा तय करने जुटे में भोपाल के नेता
निकाय चुनाव की तैयारियों के मद्देनजर भोपाल के नेता गुरुवार को जिले के पार्टी दफ्तर में एकत्रित हुए। इसमें विश्वास सारंग, रामेश्वर शर्मा, कृष्णा गौर, पूर्व विधायक ध्रुवनारायण सिंह,उमाशंकर गुप्ता, आलोक शर्मा व भगवानदास सबनानी भी शामिल रहे। शशांक श्रीवास्तव भी बैठक में मौजूद रहे। सुमित पचौरी के साथ सभी की चर्चा में वोटर जोड़ो अभियान की रूपरेखा तय की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें