उपचुनाव के साइड इफेक्ट:भाजपा ने पूर्व मंत्री गौरीशंकर शेजवार और उनके बेटे मुदित को थमाया नोटिस; पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों में शामिल होने पर एक्शन

भोपाल28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भाजपा की पिछली शिवराज सरकार में मंत्री रहे हैं गौरीशंकर शेजवार।
  • शेजवार को प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के समक्ष 7 दिन के अंदर देना होगा अपना स्पष्टीकरण

मध्य प्रदेश भाजपा ने पूर्व मंत्री गौरीशंकर शेजवार और उनके बेटे मुदित शेजवार को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया है। उन पर ये कार्रवाई उपचुनाव के लिए हुए मतदान के अगले ही दिन पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों में शामिल होने के चलते की गई है। उन्हें सात दिन में प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा को अपना स्पष्टीकरण देना होगा।

भाजपा ने जारी किया पूर्व मंत्री शेजवार और उनके बेटे को नोटिस।
भाजपा ने जारी किया पूर्व मंत्री शेजवार और उनके बेटे को नोटिस।

नोटिस में कहा गया है कि 'सांची उपचुनाव के अधिकृत प्रत्याशी प्रभुराम चौधरी के खिलाफ निरंतर पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों की गईं, जिसकी शिकायतें प्रदेश संगठन को मिलती रहीं। इससे पार्टी की छवि धूमिल हुई। ये कृत्य घोर अनुशासनहीनता की परिधि में आता है। इसलिए प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा के समक्ष 7 दिन के अंदर अपना स्पष्टीकरण दें, वरना अनुशासात्मक कार्रवाई की जाएगी।'

इसके साथ ही भाजपा ने ग्वालियर पूर्व से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सतीश सिकरवार के पिता व पूर्व विधायक गजराज सिंह सिकरवार और उनके बेटे सत्यपाल सिकरवार को को भी दिया कारण बताओ नोटिस दिया है। उन्हें भाजपा की तरफ से ग्वालियर पूर्व सीट पर चुनाव प्रचार की जिम्मेदारी दी गई थी, वह दोनों ही चुनाव प्रचार के लिए नहीं निकले थे। पार्टी ने इसे अनुशासनहीनता माना है।

