  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  • BJP Will Respond To Madhya Pradesh For Farmers' Agitation In Delhi, Conference Including 7 Places Including Bhopal

आंदोलन का जवाब आंदोलन:दिल्ली में किसान आंदोलन का मप्र से जवाब देगी भाजपा, भोपाल समेत 7 जगह सम्मेलन

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
नीलम पार्क में धरने पर बैठे किसान।
  • केंद्र से मिले संकेत के बाद 24 घंटे में बनी रणनीति

दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन का जवाब भाजपा मप्र से देने जा रही है। केंद्र से मिले संकेतों के बाद चौबीस घंटे के भीतर ही प्रदेश में बड़े स्तर पर सात किसान सम्मेलन की योजना बना ली गई। आनन-फानन में बैठक हुई और तय किया गया कि इन सम्मेलनों में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान, भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा, केंद्रीय मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर, राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय, पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष व सांसद राकेश सिंह, सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के साथ तमाम दिग्गज शामिल होंगे।

इनमें केंद्र सरकार के कृषि बिल के जरिए हो रहे ऐतिहासिक सुधारों पर बात होगी। विपक्षी दलों द्वारा फैलाए जा रहे भ्रम को दूर किया जाएगा। जनजागरण किया जाएगा। सम्मेलन 15-16 दिसंबर को होंगे। वीडी शर्मा ने इसको लेकर पहले मुख्यमंत्री से बात की, फिर सभी कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल व प्रदेश महामंत्रियों को बैठक में बुलाकर रूपरेखा तैयार की।

कब, कहां, कौन जाएगा

15 दिसंबर को-भोपाल में नर्मदापुरम एवं भोपाल संभाग के किसान सम्मेलन में मुख्यमंत्री एवं प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रहेंगे। उज्जैन में मुख्यमंत्री, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष एवं केंद्रीय मंत्री थावरचंद गेहलोत रहेंगे। 16 दिसंबर को-जबलपुर में मुख्यमंत्री, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष एवं केंद्रीय मंत्री फग्गनसिंह कुलस्ते, रीवा में मुख्यमंत्री एवं प्रदेश अध्यक्ष, ग्वालियर में केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर एवं सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया, सागर में केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रहलाद पटेल एवं मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव तथा इंदौर के संभागीय किसान सम्मेलन को राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री कैलाश विजयवर्गीय एवं मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा संबोधित करेंगे।

नीलम पार्क में धरना समाप्त, कल जिलों में चक्काजाम करेंगे किसान

इधर, कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में राजधानी के नीलम पार्क में धरने पर बैठे किसानाें का आंदोलन शनिवार को समाप्त हाे गया। किसानों ने सोमवार को जिलों में चक्काजाम करने का ऐलान किया है। अंतिम दिन किसान धरना स्थल से काली मंदिर तक सड़क पर साष्टांग प्रणाम की मुद्रा में पहुंचे।

