एक युग का अवसान:भाजपा के कद्दावर नेता कैलाश सारंग का लंबी बीमारी के बाद निधन; 87 साल के सारंग ने आज सुबह मुंबई में ली अंतिम सांस

भोपाल3 मिनट पहले
राजनीतिक उत्तराधिकारी और शिवराज सरकार में मंत्री विश्वास सारंग के साथ पिता कैलाश सारंग और मध्य प्रदेश भाजपा के अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा।

भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता कैलाश सारंग का 87 वर्ष की आयु में लंबी बीमारी के बाद मुंबई में निधन हो गया है।उन्हें इलाज के लिए 2 नवंबर को एयर एंबुलेंस से भोपाल से मुंबई शिफ्ट किया गया था। यहां के बांबे अस्पताल में दोपहर में सारंग ने आखिरी सांस ली। इससे पहले दिल्ली के मेदांता हॉस्पिटल में उनका इलाज चल रहा था।

मीसाबंदी रह चुके कैलाश सारंग का आज सुबह मुंबई के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर 'नरेंद्र से नरेंद्र' शीर्षक पुस्तक लिख चुके हैं। कैलाश सारंग जनसंघ के दौर में स्वर्गीय पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के साथ लंबे समय तक काम कियाl शिवराज सरकार में मंत्री विश्वास सारंग के पिता कैलाश सारंग इसके पहले भी दो-तीन बार बीमार हो चुके हैं। सारंग कायस्थ महासभा के अध्यक्ष रह चुके हैं।

