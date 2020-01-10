पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सांची में उपचुनाव का घमासान:भाजयुमाे ने गैरतगंज से रायसेन तक वाहन रैली निकाली, रोड शो में शामिल हुए सीएम के बेटे कार्तिकेय सिंह

भोपाल10 मिनट पहले
सांची उपचुनाव को लेकर चुनावी घमासान शुरू हो गया है। सोमवार को शिवराज सिंह चौहान के बेटे कार्तिकेय ने गैरतगंज से रायसेन तक भाजयुमो के रोड शो में भाग लिया।
  • भाजयुमो प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अभिलाष पांडे ने कहा- जहां भी कमलनाथ और दिग्विजय सिंह जाएंगे, हम वहां झूठ बोले कौआ काटे अभियान चलाएंगे

सांची में विधानसभा में उपचुनाव को देखते हुए सोमवार को भाजयुमो प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अभिलाष पांडे के नेतृत्व मे गैरतगंज से रायसेन तक वाहन रैली निकाली गई। उसके बाद शहर में रोड़ शो किया गया। रैली के बाद श्री राम परिसर में युवा सम्मेलन रखा गया। उन्होंने कहा कि जहां भी कमलनाथ और दिग्विजय सिंह जाएंगे। हम वहां झूठ बोले कौआ काटे अभियान चलाएंगे। इस दौरान मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के बेटे कार्तिकेय चौहान भी रोड शो में शामिल हुए। उन्होंने युवाओं को संबोधित भी किया।

कार्तिकेय ने अपने पिता की तर्ज पर जनकल्याण कारी योजनाओं की चर्चा की। उन्होंने कमलनाथ को भी कोसा और ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया की तारीफ की। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री प्रभुराम चौधरी को लेकर कार्तिकेय ने कहा कि उन्होंने मंत्री पद त्याग कर भाजपा की सरकार बनवाई है। अब पहले जैसी गलती मत करना।

शिवराज जी को मुख्यमंत्री देखना चाहते हो तो डॉक्टर चौधरी को भारी मतों से जिताइए। उन्होंने धारा 370, राममंदिर और सीएए की बात भी मंच से की। इस दौरान सिलवानी विधायक रामपाल सिंह राजपूत, डॉ. जय प्रकाश किरार, राकेश शर्मा, राज मीणा, जीतू शर्मा सहित बड़ी संख्या में सांची विधानसभा के युवा नेता और कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे ।

चौधरी बोले- अब मप्र के युवाओं को ही मिलेगी नौकरी

प्रदेश सरकार में स्वास्थ्य मंत्री और सांची से भाजपा के संभावित प्रत्याशी प्रभुराम चौधरी ने कहा कि जब कमलनाथ सरकार ने विकास कार्य रोक दिए तो उन्होंने कांग्रेस छोड़ दी। अब पूरी सांची विधानसभा का विकास होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि मप्र में सिर्फ प्रदेश के युवाओं को ही नौकरी मिलेगी। इससे युवाओं को बहुत लाभ होगा।

वाहन रैली से जगह-जगह लगा ट्रैफिक जाम

वाहन रैली और रोड़ शो से शहर वासियों को परेशानियों का सामना भी करना पड़ा। बड़ी संख्या में वाहनों के एक साथ शहर के मुख्य मार्गों से निकले से जगह ट्रैफिक जाम भी लगा। रोड सो से वाहन निकलने के भी काफी बाद में ट्रैफिक सामान्य होने में काफी समय लगा।

