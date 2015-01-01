पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वन विहार नेशलन पार्क:वन्यप्राणियों को ठंड से बचाने हाउसिंग में लगाए ब्लोअर, बैठने के लिए रखे तख्त

भोपाल9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तख्त पर बैठा सिंह।
  • इस समय कैप्टिविटी में 5 सिंह, 14 बाघ, 11 तेंदुए, 21 भालू और 2 हायना हंै

वन विहार में गिरते तापमान की वजह से रविवार को सबसे बुजुर्ग सिंह शिवा की मौत हो गई। दूसरे वन्यप्राणियों पर ठंड का असर न हो इसके लिए खास इंतजाम किए जा रह है। उनकी हाउसिंग में जहां एक ओर पर्दे लगाए जा रहे हैं वहीं कमरों में पुआल और तख्त बिछाए गए हैं। वन विहार में इस समय कैप्टिविटी में 5 सिंह, 14 बाघ, 11 तेंदुए, 21 भालू और 2 हायना हैं। वन विहार के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर एके जैन ने बताया कि वन विहार नेशनल पार्क में इन दिनों वन्यप्राणियों की विशेष देखभाल की जा रही है। गिरते तापमान का असर वन्यप्राणियों पर भी पड़ रहा है। वन्यप्राणियों की हाउसिंग में पर्दे और प्लाइवुड और तख्त बिछाने का काम चल रहा है।

पुआल भी डाला, हीटर से दे रहे गर्म हवा
सभी की हाउसिंग में पुआल डाला गया। हीटर से गर्म हवा दी जा रही है, ताकि उनका हाउसिंग का रुम टेम्प्रेचर सामान्य बना रहे। इसके अलावा उनके भोजन में भी बदलाव किया गया है। इनको दिए जाने वाले मांस की मात्रा बढ़ा दी गई है। वहीं इन्हें स्वस्थ्य रखने के लिए पानी में जरूरी मिनरल दिए जा रहे हैं। वहीं भालू की खुराक में भी मौसमी फलों की संख्या बढ़ा दी गई है। शहद के अलावा दूध दलिया दिया जा रहा है। इनकी इम्यूनिटी बेहतर रहे इसके लिए इनके बाड़ों में लगे पेड़ों की प्रूनिंग की गई है, ताकि अधिक से अधिक बाड़े में धूप आ सके।

