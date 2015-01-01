पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्मार्ट सिटी की समीक्षा:बुलेवर्ड स्ट्रीट, स्मार्ट पार्क प्रोजेक्ट तीन माह में होंगे पूरे

भोपाल4 घंटे पहले
माता मंदिर चौराहा से अपेक्स बैंक चौराहा तक 18 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बन रही न्यू मार्केट रोड 3 महीने में पूरी हो जाएगी। 8 करोड़ का स्मार्ट पार्क, 45 करोड़ रुपए की बुलेवर्ड स्ट्रीट सहित अन्य परियोजनाएं भी पूरी होंगी। यह जानकारी अधिकारियों ने मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान को स्मार्ट सिटी की समीक्षा बैठक में दी।

बताया गया कि अगले 6 महीने में 187 करोड़ के शासकीय आवास चरण एक, 196 करोड़ के महालक्ष्मी परिसर, 19 करोड़ का आर्च ब्रिज, 15 करोड़ रुपए से सदर मंजिल संरक्षण परियोजना पूरी होंगी।

अब पटवा के नाम से जाना जाएगा स्मार्ट रोड
सीएम चौहान ने बैठक में घोषणा की कि पाॅलिटेक्निक से भारत माता चौराहे तक बनाई जा रही स्मार्ट रोड सुंदरलाल पटवा के नाम से जानी जाएगी। उन्होंने पटवा की प्रतिमा स्थापित करने के भी निर्देश दिए। गौरतलब है कि बुधवार को पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री पटवा का जन्मदिन था। सीएम ने रानी पद्मावती स्मारक स्थापित करने व उनकी प्रतिमा लगाने के निर्देश भी दिए। वहीं दशहरा मैदान का एरिया 10 एकड़ से बढ़ाकर 14 एकड़ किया जाएगा।

