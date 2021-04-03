पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Bricks And Rocks Brought From Ayodhya Will Be Installed On The 101 Feet High Peak Of Ram Temple

कायाकल्प:राम मंदिर के 101 फीट ऊंचे शिखर पर लगेंगी अयोध्या से लाईं ईंट और शिलाएं

भोपाल3 घंटे पहले
मंदिर की ऊंचाई 101 फीट इसलिए रखी, ताकि श्रद्धालुओं को दूर से ही दिखाई दे। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • आनंद नगर में 60 साल पुराना मंदिर हाेगा तीन मंजिला
  • 5000 वर्गफीट में बन रहे मंदिर के लिए अयोध्या से लाए मिट्‌टी

आनंद नगर में 2 करोड़ की लागत से बन रहे 101 फीट ऊंचे तीन मंजिला राम मंदिर में अयोध्या के राम मंदिर से लाई गई ईंट और शिलाएं इस मंदिर के शिखर पर लगाई जाएगी। मंदिर निर्माण शुरू करते समय अयोध्या से लाई गई मिट्टी भी इसकी नींव में डाली गई थी। मंदिर का करीब 60 प्रतिशत निर्माण कार्य पूरा हो चुका है, तीसरी मंजिल और शिखर का निर्माण होना बाकी है। गुरुवार को उसी शिला और ईंट का यहां आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में विधायक कृष्णा गौर ने पूजन किया। उन्होंने विधायक निधि से मंदिर निर्माण में सहयोग करने का आश्वासन दिया।

राम मंदिर समिति आनंद नगर के अध्यक्ष रमेश यादव ने बताया कि यहां ग्रामीणों द्वारा करीब 60 साल पहले हनुमान जी का छोटा सा मंदिर बनाया गया था। इसके बाद राम दरबार की भी स्थापना की गई। तब से राम मंदिर नाम हो गया। पुराने मंदिर के स्थान पर नए सिरे से नवीनीकरण करने तीन मंजिला मंदिर बनाया जा रहा है। इसकी शुरुआत गत वर्ष मार्च में अयोध्या से मिट्टी लाने के बाद की गई थी। इसके बाद शिला और ईंट भी अयोध्या से ही लेकर आए।

शिला और ईंट का यहां कार्यक्रम में विधायक कृष्णा गौर और श्रद्धालुओं ने पूजन किया।
मंदिर निर्माण में लगने वाली ईंट और शिलाओं का किया पूजन
पुस्तकालय-सत्संग कक्ष होगा- यहां राम दरबार, हनुमानजी, अन्नपूर्णा धाम सजेगा। परिसर में पुस्तकालय और सत्संग कक्ष भी रहेगा।

  • अध्यक्ष यादव के अनुसार पुराने मंदिर का निर्माण 1959 में कराया गया था। मंदिर समिति के सदस्यों की संख्या दो हजार से अधिक है।
  • डिजाइन- प्रख्यात मंदिरों को देखने के बाद डिजाइन तैयार की गई है। इसमें उत्तर व दक्षिण भारतीय मंदिरों की शैली का समावेश रहेगा।
